Steelers CB Patrick Peterson Wins The Chief Award For 2023

Thanks to his cooperation with the local media throughout the 2023 season, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson won “The Chief” award Wednesday, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

The Pittsburgh Chapter of the PFWA voted Joey Porter Jr as the Steelers' rookie of the Year. Patrick Peterson is the Chief Award winner for media cooperation. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 3, 2024

“The Chief” award is given annually to the top Pittsburgh Steelers player for his personality and cooperation with local media. Peterson won the award in his first season with the team. Last season, center Mason Cole won the award in his first season with the team. In previous years, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward won the award in 2021 and 2019, while former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won the award in 2020.

“The Chief” award was established in 1988 in honor of Steelers founder, Art Rooney, Sr., who was affectionately referred to as “The Chief.”

Peterson, who signed a two-year deal in free agency with the Steelers, was a media personality himself coming into Pittsburgh, thanks to his “All Things Covered” podcast with co-host and former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden, which was previously on the CBS Sports platform.

Not only has his play in the last few months been quite good for the Steelers, Peterson’s presence off the field and in the locker room have been huge for the Steelers. He’s been out front with the media answering all the tough questions, being a voice of reason for the Steelers. His personality is welcoming, and he understands the role of the media when it comes to the NFL, making him a player easily approachable and good for some interesting quotes each and every session.

A list of past The Chief award recipients:

1988: Dan Rooney

1989: Dwayne Woodruff

1990: Merril Hoge

1991: Gerald Williams

1992: Tunch Ilkin

1993: D.J. Johnson

1994: Rod Woodson

1995: Levon Kirkland

1996: Chad Brown

1997: Darren Perry

1998: Jerome Bettis

1999: Lee Flowers

2000: Jerome Bettis/Deshea Townsend

2001: Lee Flowers

2002: Hines Ward

2003: Mike Logan

2004: Jerome Bettis

2005: Alan Faneca

2006: Brett Keisel/Deshea Townsend

2007: Alan Faneca

2008: Ryan Clark

2009: James Farrior

2010: Ben Roethlisberger

2011: James Farrior

2012: Casey Hampton

2013: Ike Taylor

2014: Cameron Heyward

2015: Ramon Foster

2016: Arthur Moats

2017: David DeCastro

2018: Joe Haden

2019: Cameron Heyward

2020: Ben Roethlisberger

2021: Cameron Heyward

2022: Mason Cole