Steelers’ Monday Week 17 Injury Report: Several Return From Injuries As Pittsburgh Gets Healthier

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their second injury report of the week ahead of their Wednesday game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Per the team, WR George Pickens (hamstring) and SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring) were two of several injured Steelers to fully practice during the team’s walkthrough. Joining them full were DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and CB Donte Jackson (back). LB Tyler Matakevich (knee) was also full along with an assortment of players rested during yesterday’s estimated report: WR Mike Williams, OG Isaac Seumalo, DT Cam Heyward, ILB Elandon Roberts, and EDGE T.J. Watt.

Limited was QB Justin Fields (abdominal).

Not practicing were CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee) and WR Ben Skowronek (hip), two players injured Saturday in the Steelers’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Though the team held only a light walkthrough, this is the Steelers’ first official practice of the week. Yesterday’s mandated injury report was an estimated version. And it’s a great sign for the team after missing several of those players for the past 1-3 games as Pittsburgh tries to snap out of a two-game losing funk.

Pickens is looking to return after missing the Steelers’ previous three games with a hamstring injury. Though he didn’t officially practice last week, he worked aggressively on the side and was listed as limited on Sunday’s estimated report. His presence would be a big boost to Pittsburgh’s passing game while lightening the box and opening up the run. Without him, the Steelers’ offense has scored 19 points per game.

Reporting from the PPG’s Gerry Dulac indicates Pickens is expected to return for Wednesday’s game.

Elliott has been nearly just as big a loss for Pittsburgh’s defense. He’s missed the past two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. Saturday the Ravens rolled up 220 rushing yards, RB Derrick Henry responsible for 162 of them in the Steelers’ loss. Ogunjobi has also missed the past two games after suffering a groin injury against the Cleveland Browns.

Fields and Jackson sat out the Ravens game. Fields was hurt on a slide against the Eagles while Jackson has been battling a back injury. On yesterday’s report, Fields was listed as DNP while Jackson was marked down as limited. Jackson seems poised to return while Fields’ status is unclear.

Assuming Porter misses the Chiefs game, DC Teryl Austin said the team will ride the “hot hand” between Cory Trice Jr. and James Pierre to replace him. Skowronek has carved out a niche role as a blocker and special teamer.

Pittsburgh and Kansas City kick off Wednesday at 1 PM/ET.