Dulac: George Pickens ‘Expected To Play’ Against Chiefs

After missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury, the prolonged absence for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens should be coming to an end.

According to the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Pickens is “expected to play” on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium.

George Pickens is expected to play against the Chiefs, pending one final health confirmation. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 23, 2024

Pickens stated earlier Monday that he was hoping to play and that he was feeling good as he continued to progress in his return from the hamstring injury. Pickens added that he would find out if he will play in Week 17 at the same time the media does because his status is up to the doctors, who haven’t cleared him yet.

Based on Dulac’s report, it sounds like Pickens will make his return to the field. And not a moment too soon.

With Pickens out of the lineup, the Steelers’ offense has struggled in the last two games, scoring 13 and 17 points, respectively, and has had issues in the passing game.

Prior to George Pickens missing time, the Steelers had worked their way into a top-10 scoring defense and were generating explosive plays in the passing game. In the process, they looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Without him, things have been rather rocky.

Though he still needs to be medically cleared, Pickens has progressed quickly on a shortened week from a participation standpoint in practice. On Sunday, in a practice estimation, Pickens was limited. On Monday, Pickens was listed as a full participant, though it was a walkthrough once again and an estimation.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism that Pickens would be available on Christmas Day and based on the developments of the last two days, that certainly appears to be close to being the case.

Without Pickens in the lineup, the Steelers have seen a handful of different receivers step up to make plays, including Scotty Miller and Mike Williams against the Browns, Calvin Austin III against the Eagles and Ravens, and Ben Skowronek in the loss to the Ravens.