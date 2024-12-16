Steelers Clinch 2024 Playoff Spot

The 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers are officially headed to the playoffs. With weeks to spare, the team clinched following Week 15. They backed into a postseason spot after the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts joined the Steelers in losing Sunday afternoon. It was one of two scenarios needed for Pittsburgh to end the week officially in the playoffs.

A Pittsburgh win over the Philadelphia Eagles would’ve punched their ticket into the postseason. Instead, the Eagles handled the Steelers with relative ease, controlling the clock and the game in a 27-13 win. Pittsburgh remains without a win in Philadelphia since 1965. But the Dolphins fell to the Houston Texans 20-12 earlier in the afternoon while the Colts dropped their contest to the Denver Broncos.

It’s the second-straight season the Steelers have made the playoffs after getting in as the 7th seed a year ago. Of course, making the postseason has been the easy part. Winning a game has proven far more challenging. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, losers of their last five attempts. That ties for the second-longest active postseason drought in the league, only trailing the Miami Dolphins.

But Pittsburgh is in stronger position than past years to get over the hump. The Steelers’ offense has improved under veteran QB Russell Wilson while a young offensive line has begun to come together. Defensively, the Steelers entered the week with a top-five scoring unit with impact players in EDGE T.J. Watt and DT Cam Heyward with depth and well-roundness across the unit. Special teams have also been strong with K Chris Boswell having a historically good year.

A difficult loss to the Eagles won’t inspire much confidence or glee than had they come out on top Sunday afternoon. But it’s one positive to come out of the day.

Pittsburgh has yet to clinch the AFC North but can do so with a win over the Baltimore Ravens next Saturday. If the Steelers don’t capture the No. 1 seed and first-round bye, they’ll play on Wild Card weekend either on Saturday, Jan. 11 or Sunday, Jan 12.