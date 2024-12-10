‘Shows Up In Moments’: Mike Tomlin ‘Thankful’ To Have Elandon Roberts As A Steelers LB

Dating back to the 2016 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a keen eye for then-University of Houston linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Tomlin and then-GM Kevin Colbert went to the Houston Pro Day and had their attention on Roberts due to his demeanor and how he played the run, only to see him land with the New England Patriots in the draft that year. The Steelers’ interest in him never, though, eventually leading to Pittsburgh signing Roberts last offseason in free agency.

Going on Year 2 together, Tomlin is thankful to have the type of linebacker Roberts is, one who shows up in weighty moments, much like he did Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and running back Saquon Barkley — a matchup that Roberts figures to impact heavily, Tomlin praised Roberts.

“He’s a 9-on-7 linebacker,” Tomlin said of Roberts, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “I laugh often because I remember being at his Pro Day. Kevin Colbert and I stood in the parking lot at the University of Houston, man, and talked to he and his parents after Pro Day for about an hour ’cause we went down there, on the expedition, if you will, looking at a lot of things and a lot of people. But we were really enamored with this guy’s demeanor, his relationship with the game, the way he played the run.

“We knew that that guy was gonna be an NFL run-stopping linebacker, and almost a decade later, man, he’s got a resume that kinda illustrates that.”

If you just wanted to show one game in a Steelers uniform of Roberts to best illustrate him as a run-stopping linebacker, just put on the Browns game from Sunday.

Roberts had a pivotal tackle on Browns RB Jerome Ford on a 4th and 1, blowing up the play in the backfield and dragging Ford down for a big loss and turnover on downs. In that game, too, Roberts blew up an outside run, blasting Browns center Ethan Pocic off his feet, slowing the play down and leading to a loss on it.

By god, that's Elandon Roberts' music. Punish pullers. What you have to do as an LB working downhill like this. Roberts demolishes #Browns C Ethan Pocic. Put that on Roberts' highlight reel with the #Steelers pic.twitter.com/9ROujlmmrC — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 9, 2024

That’s what’s brought his entire time in Pittsburgh. Earlier in the season, Roberts made a great play at the goal line in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, leaping over the pile against the run to force a fumble that the Steelers were unfortunately unable to recover.

Throughout his time, he’s blown up blockers, too. He exemplifies what it means to be a Steelers linebacker in today’s NFL.

I've never seen a linebacker seek-and-destroy pullers/linemen in space like Elandon Roberts. Cut-up from just the last two years. Truly a dude who could've played football in any era. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/GSrZjjoWSF — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 10, 2024

“That was our interest in him when we acquired him a year ago. And he’s done nothing but prove that. And I’m thankful to have him. He shows up in moments, as you mentioned, that fourth down moment,” Tomlin said of Roberts. “He made a really significant play in a goal-line circumstance against Dallas, man. If we recover that ball, man, we might all still be talking about that play.

“Obviously it’s a big week for him because we play Mr. Barkley and so, saw him in the building earlier. He was watching some tape. He’s a professional. He understands his skill set, he understands his role. He’s good for [the] team.”

Roberts’ role might be diminished some this season due to the selection of linebacker Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson has given the Steelers another athletic, rangy linebacker who handles sub-package snaps for them.

On the year, Roberts has played just 321 snaps, grading out at an 81.8 overall from Pro Football Focus. Those 321 snaps are well down from the 581 snaps Roberts played last season, which was a necessity as the Steelers were decimated by injury at the ILB position and Roberts was a stalwart.

Roberts’ play has been better this year, though, as evidenced by an elite 91.1 run defense grade from PFF, making him one of the best run-defense inside linebackers in the league.

The Steelers are thankful they have Roberts after all these years, and rightfully so. He’s playing his role well and making plays when he has the opportunity.