Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Bengals

Breaking down the two sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 44-38 Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

2:19 3RD, 1ST AND 10, 12 PERSONNEL, SEVEN BLOCK VS FOUR-MAN RUSH

It looks like a designed screen here to RB Najee Harris, but the Bengals’ defense snuffs it out, so Russell Wilson holds on and ends up sliding behind the line of scrimmage after he takes off to run up the middle. It was just a good play here by the Bengals’ defense to recognize the screen, and Wilson smartly doesn’t force it and takes the loss on first down.

Blame: Defensive coverage

4:43 4TH, 3RD AND GOAL, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK + CHIP/RELEASE VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Steelers go five wide here on third down inside the Bengals’ five-yard line, but no one really gets open here, and Russell Wilson gives up on the play pretty quickly, looking to scramble before getting sacked. Another minimal loss and a similar-looking sack to the first one, and like the first one, the offensive line isn’t to blame here. You could probably argue that if Wilson held onto the football for an extra beat, he could’ve had someone like Mike Williams open along the left sideline, but it’s really no guarantee. It’s well-defended by the Bengals, but I also don’t love the play call. The Steelers don’t use all the space available to them in the end zone, and they wind up getting a little bit crowded.

Blame: Half play call, half defensive coverage

SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)

Defensive coverage 1.5

Play call: 0.5

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Coverage/Scheme: 6.5

Broderick Jones: 6

Dan Moore Jr: 4.5

Spencer Anderson: 2.5

Justin Fields: 2.5

Mason McCormick: 2

Isaac Seumalo: 1.5

Zach Frazier: 1.5

Arthur Smith: 1.5

Calvin Anderson: 1

Ryan McCollum: 1

Darnell Washington: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)

Isaac Seumalo: 2

Zach Frazier: 2

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 7

Isaac Seumalo: 4

Darnell Washington: 3

Zach Frazier: 3

Spencer Anderson: 2

Mason McCormick: 2

Ryan McCollum: 2

Dan Moore Jr.: 1