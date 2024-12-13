Russell Wilson Explains His Optimistic Personality: ‘I Believe In The Next Pitch’

For Russell Wilson, he might be down, but he’s never out. That mindset has served him well throughout his career in life. He overcame questions about his height to become a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. And he’s turned a new page in Pittsburgh, dismissing skepticism over his ability to revive his career with the Steelers. But it’s not hate or retribution that shapes Wilson’s mindset. It’s an unwavering amount of confidence and optimism that things will get better.

After OC Arthur Smith remarked he’s yet to see Wilson get upset, Wilson shared how he stays even-keeled and happy-go-lucky.

“It takes a lot to get me mad,” Wilson said via the team’s YouTube channel. “I think growing up and seeing my dad fight what he fought through. Seeing some of the stuff that I had to go through, the great things, the tough things. And it takes a lot to get me upset. I think more than anything else though, I believe in great things, you know? I just believe that the best is ahead.”

Wilson’s father, Harrison, died in 2010 due to complications with diabetes. But he served as inspiration for Russell Wilson, encouraging him to be a multi-sport athlete, a rarity in the modern-era college game. Both were athletes, Harrison a star receiver at Dartmouth who earned a tryout with the San Diego Chargers. Russell Wilson has gone on to have a Hall of Fame NFL career and victorious in one of his two Super Bowl chances.

While football is now his focus, Wilson credits his baseball background for his next-play mentality.

“Maybe I just love baseball too much and played a lot of shortstop, a lot of second base and pitched too dang much. But I just believe in the next pitch, you know what I mean?”

Some have criticized Wilson’s personality. During two tough years in Denver, he became a punching bag for being too positive and corny.

It’s a sentiment that can apply to Tomlin. His “standard is the standard” and next-man-up mentality is similar. While Tomlin can certainly show his unhappiness on the field, he’s rarely felt beaten down by a challenge ahead of him. Even in 2019 after losing QB Ben Roethlisberger to season-ending elbow surgery, Tomlin never wavered, and the team finished with a .500 record. Far better than anyone expected.

Wilson has shown his passion on the field and teammates have mentioned him being a stickler for details. Don’t confuse Wilson’s personality for lowering standards. But having the leader of the offense be the brightest light is important and is one reason why his addition has been critical to Pittsburgh’s success.