Reports: Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson’s Contract, QB Poised To Stay In Cleveland Through 2026

The Cleveland Browns have restructured QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, essentially guaranteeing he’ll be with the organization in 2025 and reducing his future salary cap charge, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Browns and QB Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a contract restructure, easing the salary cap burden for years to come. The reworked deal also signals that Watson is expected to be on the #Browns next season. This is about the cap after his deal is up. pic.twitter.com/9Mog27khcK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2024

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero offered details to the re-worked deal. The deal won’t impact his 2025 cap number but will allow the team to spread out the cap hit in later years, suggesting he’ll be with the team through at least 2026.

The adjustment to Deshaun Watson’s contract doesn’t impact his ~$73M cap number in 2025 (which can happen later). It lets the #Browns spread the cap hit at the end of the contract, which expires after 2026 — a strong sign Watson will be in Cleveland two more years (at least). https://t.co/tq1wFX3Y5k — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 27, 2024

Signed to the largest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history after being traded from the Houston Texans, five-years, $230 million, Watson was slated to carry a $46 million base salary into 2025. His cap number was even higher, $72.95 million, more than one-quarter of the 2024 salary cap (a figure likely to rise in 2025).

It’s become one of the worst trades and contracts not just in NFL history but sports history. Not only did the Browns sell the farm for Watson, the giant contract and sending Houston three first-round picks, they took a reputation hit for acquiring a player mass accused of sexual harassment and assault. Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season for the allegations and lawsuits, most of which he settled. The NFL recently closed another investigation into Watson, closing off a chance for the Browns to void his contract and escape the rest of the deal.

His play on the field has not justified the move. In 19 starts, Deshaun Watson has won just nine games, completing just 61 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2024, he threw for just five touchdowns in five starts before tearing his Achilles midseason, jeopardizing his readiness for the start of next year. He was outplayed by backup Jameis Winston, a quarterback who has thrown his fair share of interceptions but produced far bigger plays and proved capable of moving the Browns’ offense.

Watson’s massive contract always made it a near certainty he was going to be a Brown in 2025. His role with the team is unclear. It’ll be difficult for the organization justifying him as the most talented quarterback and starter on the roster. The fan base has turned on him and it’s doubtful players share much confidence in his ability to lead Cleveland to the playoffs. The team could try to stash him on an injured list for the first half of the season, most likely placing him on Reserve/PUP to begin the 2025 season for at least the first six weeks.

Sitting at 3-12 entering their regular-season finale, the Browns will look to reset for next season. The running game needs re-tooled with RB Nick Chubb’s latest injuries likely ending his NFL career. The offensive line isn’t the strength it once was. And the defense hasn’t played up to par despite having talent, continuity, and a good defensive coordinator. But nothing is more important than finding a quarterback. Watson will be a Brown in 2025, but he isn’t the answer.