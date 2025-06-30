Report: Steelers Acquiring TE Jonnu Smith As Part Of Jalen Ramsey Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring Pro Bowl TE Jonnu Smith as part of their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins that also landed the team CB Jalen Ramsey, per a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Steelers and Dolphins will exchange late-round picks in return for Smith, who will receive a one-year, $12 million extension.

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the full trade has the Steelers acquiring Ramsey, Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Adam Schefter first reported Pittsburgh was in trade talks for Smith on May 29. The trade reunites him with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who he played for with both the Tennessee Titans from 2017-2020 when Smith was on staff and later the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 when Smith was the head coach.

Smith is coming off an impressive 2024 campaign where he hauled in 84 receptions for 844 yards and eight touchdowns, the most productive season of his career so far. During his time with Smith in Tennessee, he caught 114 passes for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns, including eight in 2020. In Atlanta in 2023, Smith had 50 receptions for 582 yards and three scores.

With the Steelers trading away WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, there’s been questions about the team’s pass-catching options. In acquiring Smith, the Steelers add a dynamic move tight end who will pair well with Pat Freiermuth, giving the Steelers one of the strongest tight end rooms in the league.

While he’ll turn 30 in August, Smith has improved his yardage totals over the last two seasons after seeing a dip in production during a two-year stint with the New England Patriots. It’s the second time Smith has been traded in his career, as the Falcons gave up a seventh-round pick to acquire Smith ahead of the 2023 season when he was with the Patriots.

Smith was seeking a new contract to stay in Miami, and as part of the trade, he got one from the Steelers, with the team giving him a $12 million extension that should keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2026 season.

His receiving totals increased each year he worked with Arthur Smith, and the Steelers will hope that trend continues. While it might be hard to replicate the season he had with Miami last season working as Pittsburgh’s No. 2 tight end, Arthur Smith likes to use multiple tight end personnel groupings so it shouldn’t be hard for Jonnu Smith to see the field and make an impact for the Steelers.