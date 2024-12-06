NFL Closes Deshaun Watson Investigation After Finding ‘Insufficient Evidence’ Against Him

The NFL closed its most recent investigation into Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, citing insufficient evidence to punish him for sexual-assault allegations. Cleveland.com’s Mark Kay Cabot shared the news from the league earlier Friday afternoon.

The #NFL has closed its review of Deshaun Watson's case, a league spokesman told clevelanddotcom. There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 6, 2024

In September, Watson was sued by a Jane Doe for sexual assault that contained graphic allegations. As shared by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the accuser alleged Watson came to her house before a planned date. After asking for a massage, Watson allegedly had non-consensual sex with her before she demanded Watson leave her apartment.

Watson settled the lawsuit in early October under a confidentiality agreement that didn’t publicly disclose the details. The extent of the league’s investigation and its findings are unknown, but it clearly wasn’t enough to make New York act.

Watson was suspended for 11 games to begin the 2022 season after two dozen lawsuits were filed against him for sexual harassment and assault, largely by massage therapists who worked on Watson while a member of the Houston Texans. Watson maintained his innocence and a grand jury declined to indict him, though he later offered a non-specific apology to any woman he hurt.

Two weeks after the aforementioned settlement, Watson tore his Achilles in the first half of loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, sidelining him for the rest of the season. His readiness for the beginning of 2025 isn’t certain. Neither is his standing with the Browns after three failed years with the organization. In 19 starts with the team, Watson has a 9-10 record with 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 70 sacks, and objectively poor play.

With a fully guaranteed contract, the Browns’ options are limited. Some speculated a suspension by the league over this latest lawsuit could allow Cleveland to void the rest of his contract given that this case wasn’t known when he signed his record deal with the team in 2022. But even that appears off the table. Cleveland seems stuck with Watson for at least another season in what has been arguably the worst trade in NFL – and perhaps sports – history.