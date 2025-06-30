Reports: Steelers Taking On Majority Of Jalen Ramsey’s Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the majority of newly-acquired CB Jalen Ramsey’s contract, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter first reported that the Steelers would take on the “bulk” of the $26.6 million that Ramsey is owed this season.

Steelers are taking on the bulk of their new CB Jalen Ramsey’s $26.6 million contract, per sources. Dolphins responsible for a smaller portion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025

Rapoport followed that up with the figures –Miami had already paid Ramsey $4 million this season in the form of a roster bonus, and the Dolphins kicked in an extra $3 million to facilitate the trade. That left the Steelers on the hook for $19.6 million of the $26.6 million contract.

The #Dolphins had previously paid Jalen Ramsey $4M this offseason and they added another $3M more to facilitate the trade — for a total of $7M. The #Steelers will pay the rest of the $26.6M this year. https://t.co/XouZmMIpbo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 30, 2025

The Steelers had the financial flexibility to make a move for Ramsey, and trading Minkah Fitzpatrick as part of the deal helped open up more room for Pittsburgh to operate. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today that Pittsburgh was the most likely destination for Ramsey because they were able to make the money work moreso than the Los Angeles Chargers or Los Angeles Rams. Pittsburgh taking on most of Ramsey’s salary was likely appealing to Miami, and it’s one reason why the trade was able to happen.

Fitzpatrick was set to count for $22,355,000 against Pittsburgh’s cap this season.

The Steelers also gave Ramsey a $1.5 million raise, bumping the salary from $25.1 million to $26.6 million. Giving Ramsey a little more money shows how badly Pittsburgh wanted Ramsey, and acquiring him now gives the team one of the better cornerback rooms in the league. Ramsey joins Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. The team reportedly views Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith, who they acquired in the same trade, as “hybrid” players who can play multiple positions.

If Ramsey’s able to play some safety, it will help fill the void left by Fitzpatrick, but the Steelers clearly feel that adding Ramsey and Smith will make them a better team.

The Steelers still have some offseason business to attend to, as OLB T.J. Watt is looking for a new deal. Per Schefter, the two sides aren’t close right now and Watt isn’t happy with how the negotiations are going. With the team taking on most of Ramsey’s salary and giving him a raise, Watt is likely paying attention and wondering where his money is. Signing Watt to an extension will likely be the last major move Pittsburgh makes this offseason, but it’s a process that’s been dragged out, and there are legitimate questions as to if it will be done before training camp.

But with Jalen Ramsey in the fold, the Steelers feel they’re a better team. They were willing to pony up and pay him to make sure he wound up wearing the Black and Gold.