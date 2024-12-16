Referee Offers Poor Explanation For Why Only Steelers Were Penalized In Scuffle

If you’re wondering why only Pittsburgh Steelers TE Darnell Washington and WR Calvin Austin III were penalized during an end zone skirmish with several Philadelphia Eagles players in the first half of Sunday’s loss, head referee Alan Eck has answers. Probably not good ones to Steelers fans or Mike Tomlin. But answers all the same.

In a post-game pool report with media, Eck explained why the Eagles’ actions didn’t draw any flags. The PPG’s Brian Batko shared the whole exchange.

“No punches were observed on the field…there was no video evidence of punches observed by the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Here's the pool report on what referee Alan Eck's crew saw (or didn't see) on the skirmish out of the back of the end zone. And somehow no punches were observed by New York either.

Eck says video review from the crew in New York that aids in penalties and calls also observed zero punches being thrown.

Flat out, that’s incorrect. While the refs may not have “observed” them, those punches definitely happened. After TE Darnell Washington took Eagles’ CB Darius Slay downfield and out of the end zone, Slay threw a right hook into Washington’s helmet. A clear and obvious punch.

What followed was a typical scrum with pushing and shoving and probably lacking in season’s greetings. After a minute, things settled down and sorted out. In what was assumed to be offsetting penalties, even by Fox Sports rules analyst and former official Dean Blandino, only the Steelers were charged with penalties. Washington and WR Calvin Austin III were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, marking Pittsburgh back 15-yards.

“Because two Steelers were observed, number 80 and number 19, committing unsportsmanlike conduct after the play was over,” Eck said of why Pittsburgh was penalized.

Flags on them were arguably fair. But the lack of penalties against the Eagles is the baffling part.

This was the second Steelers’ game referee Alan Eck has worked this season. He also officiated the team’s Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The assessment proved costly. Instead of having 2nd-and-4 on the Eagles’ 7-yard-line, the Steelers backed up into 2nd-and-18 at the 19. Wilson threw incomplete on the next two downs, forcing K Chris Boswell to connect for three points instead of seven. That tied the game at 3.

Pittsburgh’s pair of forced turnovers in the first quarter only resulted in three points, that aforementioned Boswell field goal. From there, Philadelphia took control of the game. The Eagles found the end zone on the ensuing possession. They held the lead for the rest of the game and the football for most of that time, too.

It’s a clear miss by the officials. Though there’s no turning back time, we’ll see if Slay or any other Eagles are at least fined for their post-play action.