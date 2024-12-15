‘Really Happy For Those Guys:’ Dan Moore Talks Success Of Rookie Linemen

While the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line is not great yet, they are noticeably improving. This year is the best the offensive line has played in a long time. A big reason for that is the rookies. Center Zach Frazier looks like he can be a long term answer at Center while RG Mason McCormick has come in and played his tail off despite being projected too sit and learn this year under veteran RG James Daniels.

Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. spoke with WMBS’ George Von Benko and was asked what it was like watching the young offensive line grow.

“They got on the field pretty quick, and that’s just the reality of the NFL, and they’re playing really good and starting really good careers for themselves,” said Moore. “So, I’m really happy for those guys. You see them getting their confidence more and more each and every week. Their personalities are showing more. It’s just been fun watching these guys grow.”

Frazier opened the season as the starting center after an injury to Nate Herbig, and McCormick took over at right guard after Daniels’ season ending injury in the Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Neither player was supposed to start when Pittsburgh entered training camp but injuries forced them into the line-up. Neither player has looked back.

It’s a similar story to Moore’s. He was a fourth round draft pick in 2021 and wasn’t supposed to start, but an injury to Zach Banner thrusted Moore into the starting lineup. While Moore didn’t have a great year, he can certainly relate to what Frazier and McCormick are going through.

As Moore said, the personalities of both Frazier and McCormick are showing as well. Both players bring the “nasty” to their game. This was well apparent in the Week 11 Steelers Ravens game.

As Pittsburgh pushes towards the playoffs their young offensive line is getting more and more of the spotlight. If they can continue to improve and their personalities keep shining, the Steelers could have a nasty, beat-you-up unit come playoff time. An offensive line like that will be tough to beat.