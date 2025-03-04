Steelers’ Crop Of Free Agents Ranked Fourth Best In NFL

With the NFL offseason underway, there’s hope that the Pittsburgh Steelers can improve their roster. Last year, they managed to make the playoffs, and with a few strong moves in free agency and the draft, they could be even better in 2025. Unfortunately, free agency isn’t just the season of getting. The Steelers are also set to lose several key players. CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan ranked the Steelers’ group of free agents as the fourth best in the NFL.

Part of Sullivan’s rankings are informed by CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco’s list of the top-100 free agents. According to Prisco and Sullivan, the Steelers are slated to lose a decent crop of players. Sullivan’s article highlights James Daniels, Dan Moore Jr., Justin Fields, Najee Harris, Donte Jackson, and Russell Wilson.

“The interesting aspect of Pittsburgh’s free agent class is that it features two quarterbacks who could conceivably be starters in 2025,” Sullivan wrote Tuesday. “It remains to be seen whether or not they’ll retain Justin Fields and/or Russell Wilson for next season, but both have the capabilities to be a starter.”

The NFL is often said to be a quarterback-driven league, and that isn’t necessarily wrong. Starting quarterbacks are as valuable as gold in the NFL. Last season, Fields and Wilson both looked like they could still be starters. Not many other teams are losing two starting-caliber quarterbacks.

Wilson and Fields aren’t the only players the Steelers are potentially losing, either. Moore has been the Steelers’ starting left tackle for the past four years. Things weren’t always pretty, but that kind of experience will entice some teams. He’s likely going to receive a sizeable contract.

Daniels suffered an Achilles injury last year that knocked him out for most of the season, but before that, he was a reliable interior offensive lineman. If he’s recovering well from that injury, then he should still be a decent starter.

Harris has also been the definition of consistency. While he isn’t the most explosive running back, he hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career. He’s also rushed for at least 1,000 yards every year. Running backs have been devalued in the league over the past few years, but Harris’ skill set and durability still bring some value.

While he struggled more down the stretch, Jackson recorded five interceptions in 2024. Over his seven NFL seasons, he has 19 interceptions. That kind of production will probably result in him having suitors in free agency.

That’s four starters and potentially two quarterbacks that the Steelers are losing. Although many of those players weren’t perfect, their losses will be felt. Thankfully, the Steelers have replacements for some of them in place. However, they’ll still have holes at other spots, like running back and corner. They have work to do if they plan on replacing some of these players. Perhaps they’ll retain some of them, too.