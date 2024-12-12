‘Mason’s Crazy:’ Broderick Jones Blown Away By Rookie McCormick’s Development

The first-round pick from Georgia. The fourth-round pick from South Dakota State. Two different paths led Broderick Jones and Mason McCormick to the same place, starting on the right side of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line. A duo that wasn’t even expected to happen this year until veteran James Daniels tore his Achilles in Week 4 as the Steelers consistently shuffled their front five throughout the first seven weeks. For Jones, he’s impressed by the job McCormick has done.

“Mason’s crazy. He plays with a different style than I expected, honestly,” Jones said via the team’s Twitter/X page. “If I’m being honest. I like the way he play, me and him. I feel like we’re a good complement for each other. So as long as we just keep continuing to play our brand of football…Mason’s crazy, man.”

Cam Heyward and Broderick Jones spoke to the media on Thursday, Dec. 12 ahead of the Steelers game against the Eagles. @PondLehocky pic.twitter.com/TVRIlJWXR5 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) December 12, 2024

McCormick might be a rookie, but he hasn’t acted like it. He’s seamlessly adjusted to the NFL, o-line coach Pat Meyer’s scheme, and a new position, flipping to right guard after spending his entire college career on the left side. With Daniels a pending free agent, McCormick is likely to stay in his starting right guard spot come next season.

From the get-go, McCormick has embraced the Steelers’ style of football. Be aggressive, be physical, play through the whistle. Jones even admits that McCormick understands that better than he did as a rookie.

“He came in more prepared than I did, I will just say that,” Jones said. “He’s just always finishing, always just running downfield, doing the extra like I said, the little things that just make someone stand out.”

McCormick’s demeanor and energy have been easy to notice on the field. It’s similar to second-rounder C Zach Frazier, who has played with the same aggressiveness that endeared himself to Steelers scouts and coaches in the first place.

To his credit, Jones has made strides throughout the year. From a terrible and injury-plagued start, battling a summer elbow/arm issue, he’s improved since the bye week. Not just in play but demeanor. More physicality, more finish, and better all-around body language. Perhaps a closer locker room has improved the culture and allowed rookies to flourish.

If Jones and McCormick keep ascending, they’ll be two of the Steelers’ starters up front for 2025 and beyond.