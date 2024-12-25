Mike Tomlin Believes Steelers Can Turn Season Around, Vows To ‘Keep Working’

Mike Tomlin isn’t sugarcoating the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 29-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But he’s not throwing in the towel, either. Despite dropping a third-straight game by double-digit points, Tomlin believes the team’s fortunes can change in an instant. Speaking to reporters postgame, Tomlin said he was anxious to find solutions.

“It’s what we do. It’s what I love to do,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ website. “Even on days like today. I love the game. I love working with that group in there. We’re not performing the way that we need to. We’ll stay down and keep working.”

There’s plenty not working for Pittsburgh right now. The offense isn’t starting hot, turning the ball over far too much, and struggling to find easy completions in the passing game. Defensively, the Steelers aren’t taking the football away and are getting crushed in the red zone while their pressure has been minimal, failing to sack Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes once today. They hit him only twice.

Before the team’s three-game, 11-day stretch, the Steelers were sitting pretty atop the AFC North at 10-3. Now, that lead has gone up in smoke and if the Baltimore Ravens take care of business against the Houston Texans, they’ll be in control of the AFC North. A win for them today means they only need to beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 to sew up the division.

Under Tomlin, the Steelers could go four-straight seasons without a division crown for the first time in more than 30 years.

It’s another December in which Steelers have faded. They lost three games toward the end of 2023 before turning things around and winning their final three to sneak into the playoffs. With just one regular-season game to go, such a winning streak isn’t possible. And though the Steelers have had their postseason ticket punched the past two weeks, they’re fading in the standings and could end up in a Wild Card position by day’s end.

Tomlin and the Steelers have talked enough the past few weeks. Emphasizing the need for faster starts, playing stronger on first down, improving communication, and being stingier in the red zone. None of it has actually improved. Actions will speak louder than their words and they have one last chance to get right before the playoffs.