‘Keep Your Eye On’ Calvin Austin III With George Pickens Out, Says Former NFL Lineman

George Pickens will not play tomorrow against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s unfortunate, but that’s the reality the Pittsburgh Steelers have to live in. Last Sunday, their offense was dreadful without Pickens. Their run game was non-existent, and no one stepped up in the passing game. That needs to change in Baltimore.

“A name to keep your eye on is Calvin Austin [III]” former NFL offensive lineman Justin Pugh said Friday on The Lombardi Line. “He is a player that is ascending with George Pickens being out. I would have told you it was going to be Mike Williams that was going to be the recipient of some of those moon-ball deep passes from Russell Wilson, and he hasn’t.”

It makes sense that Pugh thought Williams would be the receiver to step up with Pickens out. His skill set is most comparable to Pickens’ among Steelers wide receivers. While injuries have slowed his career down, Williams’ greatest strength is still his massive frame. He seems like a prime candidate to receive those 50/50 balls that Wilson would usually toss up to Pickens.

Williams has a handful of catches, but overall, he’s been a non-factor in the Steelers’ passing game. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, he only recorded one catch for 15 yards.

On the other hand, Austin has been quietly developing nicely. He was the Steelers’ leading receiver against the Eagles, putting up five catches for 65 yards. That included the Steelers’ most explosive play of the day. Usually, it’s Pickens who puts up those kinds of highlights.

Austin was quieter in the first game without Pickens, posting only one catch for four yards, but overall, he’s been the Steelers’ second-most productive receiver. That isn’t saying much, but it does make him one of the more reliable options available with Pickens hurt.

To beat the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers are going to need someone to step up on offense. Last time they played, Pickens had eight catches for 89 yards, and the Steelers still didn’t score a touchdown. Someone else is going to need to replace that production.

Maybe that will be Austin. He isn’t going to win jump balls like Pickens, but he’s still dynamic. His electric speed makes him a home run threat. That could give the Steelers the big play potential they miss with Pickens out.