Injury Roundup: Tomlin Leaves ‘Door Ajar’ For Watt, Other Injured Steelers To Play Against Ravens

Holding his weekly press conference a day earlier than usual due to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Saturday game against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Mike Tomlin offered an injury update heading into what will be a crucial game for both sides. Speaking to reporters Monday, he said the door is “ajar” for the Steelers injured in their Sunday loss to the Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE T.J. Watt (ankle), QB Justin Fields (abdomen), and CB Donte Jackson (back).

“The doors ajar for those guys,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “T.J. Watt, I just saw him walking around rather comfortably. But again, he’s questionable with his ankle. We’ll see where the roads lead us. Donte Jackson with his back and Justin Fields with the abdominal injury that he sustained in play.

Tomlin also said Fields and Jackson haven’t been ruled out this weekend and may also play, though they will be evaluated throughout the week.

The same holds true for the three players injured heading into yesterday’s game: WR George Pickens (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin).

“None of these six guys could be characterized as ‘out’ as I sit here today,” Tomlin said.

On Pickens, Elliott, and Ogunjobi, Tomlin said he didn’t have “a lot of new information” about their statuses and participation throughout the week will serve as the team’s guide.

Watt is the Steelers’ most notable in-game injury, suffering an ankle sprain in the second half of their loss to the Eagles. Early prognosis seems positive and Tomlin’s characterization left the door open for him to play this weekend, though the short week will condenses a recovery schedule. Watt was impactful before exiting, picking up two sacks and forcing a fumble in the first half alone.

CB Donte Jackson left the game with a back injury, leaving the team thin at cornerback. He’s battled back and shoulder injuries throughout the year, repeatedly missing in-game snaps or being unable to finish contests.

Fields was hurt on his lone offensive snap, leaving with an abdomen injury. He took a hard shot at the end of a designed quarterback run, a play where S Reed Blankenship was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Initially deemed questionable, he was ruled out a short time later.

Pickens suffered his injury the Thursday before the Steelers’ Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. Elliott finished the Browns game but didn’t practice last week while Ogunjobi went down midway through the game and did not return.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore play Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.