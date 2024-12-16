Every Ugly Stat From The Steelers’ Loss To Eagles

Another stat-filled post, as if you couldn’t get enough of them. Similar to our weekly “Stats of the Weird” post, this one will focus less on history and context and just lay out all the bad from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening.

– The Steelers went three-and-out on their first three possessions. At that point, they had minus-six yards.

– Pittsburgh did not record a first down until there was 9:07 left in the second quarter. In fact, the Steelers recorded points, Chris Boswell’s field goal off Mark Robinson’s special teams forced fumble, before they recorded their initial first down.

– The Steelers held the ball for 5 minutes, 50 seconds of the entire second half. Just two total drives. All of the Eagles’ three second-half drives were longer than that.

To put that in perspective, from Weeks 1-14, there were 378 individual drives in the NFL that took longer than 5 minutes, 50 seconds. Including 11 by the Steelers.

– Philadelphia ran 77 plays. Pittsburgh had 41.

– RB Najee Harris “led” the Steelers with 14 rushing yards. QB Russell Wilson was right behind him with 13 and had the team’s “long” of 8 yards, a scramble up the middle.

Wilson also led the team with two rushing first downs. Jaylen Warren had one, Cordarrelle Patterson had one, and Harris had zero.

– Eagles wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown combined for 19 receptions, 219 yards, and two touchdowns. Both players nearly had as many receiving yards (Brown 110, Smith 109) as Russell Wilson had passing yards (128). And combined, those two easily outproduced Pittsburgh’s passing game.

– The Eagles came into the game with just 17 first-quarter points through their first 13 games. They put up 10 against the Steelers.

– Pittsburgh finished with just 10 first downs. Philadelphia had 26.

– The Eagles ended the game with a 21-play drive that drained the final 10:29 of the fourth-quarter clock.

– Only one Steeler, WR Calvin Austin III, had more than 25 yards receiving.

– Technically, K Chris Boswell outscored the rest of the Steelers in this game. He had seven points (two field goals and an extra point) while the rest of the team scored six.

It marks the fifth time this year Boswell has produced more points than the rest of the combined team. joining the:

Atlanta Falcons game in Week 1 (Boswell 18, Rest 0)

Denver Broncos game in Week 2 (Boswell 7, Rest 6)

New York Giants game in Week 8 (Boswell 14, Rest 12)

Baltimore Ravens game in Week 11 (Boswell 18, Rest 0)