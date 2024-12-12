Eagles’ Week 15 Thursday Injury Report: S Sydney Brown Limited, All Others Full Participants

After holding a walkthrough on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to regular practice on Thursday, and they’re remarkably healthy at this point in the season. While they had a number of players designated as out with rest days on Wednesday, the only player who didn’t practice fully today was S Sydney Brown. Brown is dealing with a knee injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, but logged a limited practice today.

The Eagles official team Twitter account posted their report.

LIMITED

S Sydney Brown (knee)

FULL

LB Nakobe Dean (elbow)

QB Jalen Hurts (left finger)

OT Lane Johnson (Personal)

OG Landon Dickerson (NIR — Rest)

OG Mekhi Becton (NIR — Rest)

CB Darius Slay (NIR — Rest)

OLB Josh Sweat (NIR — Rest)

WR A.J. Brown (NIR — Rest)

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (NIR — Rest)

The only other non-rest injuries reported on the Eagles’ report were LB Nakobe Dean with an elbow and QB Jalen Hurts with a left finger injury, but both of them were estimated to be full participants yesterday and did indeed practiced in full today. Brown looks to be the only active player who has any potential to miss Philadelphia’s Week 15 game against the Steelers.

While the Steelers have been relatively healthy over the last few weeks, they’re not expected to have WR George Pickens for the second straight week, and DL Larry Ogunjobi and S DeShon Elliott haven’t been able to practice this week due to groin and hamstring injuries, respectively. Both would be big losses for the Steelers, who are looking to prove they’re a legitimate contender and exorcise their demons in Philadelphia, where they haven’t won since 1965.

That’ll be made harder with the Eagles nearly at full health, but it doesn’t change anything for Pittsburgh’s game plan. Brown’s status will be worth monitoring tomorrow to see if he can suit up and provide secondary depth for Philadelphia, but barring a practice injury, the Eagles should be almost at 100% for Sunday.