Don’t Stop Believing: Russell Wilson Urges Teammates To Stay Positive Amid Losing Streak

Russell Wilson is known for being one of the most positive people in the NFL. Even with a three-game losing streak testing that mentality, Wilson is staying the course and keeping an upbeat attitude. While recognizing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ many struggles, his message is more negativity only digs a deeper hole.

“If anything, we gotta turn it up even more on our belief,” he told reporters after the Steelers’ 29-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs via the team’s YouTube channel. “And I think that’s a key part to how we respond in the midst of adversity. And the adversity can break you down. The adversity can challenge you in such a way that you start thinking negatively. You start speaking negatively, you start thinking, ‘Woe is me,’ this or that.

“Or the adversity can challenge you in such a way that there’s growth. And the adversity can challenge you in such a way that you try to find the next moment. And I think that with any game, the next moment you have to believe that this one’s gonna be the best one.”

Wilson was often criticized by the media in Denver for his “toxic positivity,” a phrase often issued by Mark Schlereth. Russell Wilson had two tough years with the Broncos, failing to make the playoffs either season. Pittsburgh has clinched at least a Wild Card spot but is fading at the worst time, poised to limp into the postseason after losing its last three games. Only a regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals stands between the Steelers and the playoffs.

The Steelers are attempting to avoid another one-and-done result, searching for their first playoff victory since 2016. Losers of their last five playoff games, it’s one of the NFL’s longest active playoff skids.

Now, the team is skidding along as the end of the regular season approaches. For the seventh-straight season, Pittsburgh is experiencing a three-game losing streak. Now, it’s coming at the least opportune time.

Later in his interview, Russell Wilson said the team must “mentally press in” to stay focused and bounce back from the team’s toughest stretch of the season.

While he’s preaching a positive mindset, Wilson’s teammates aren’t listening. SS DeShon Elliott blasted the Steelers’ defense postgame, calling out the unit for not doing its job. Harsh but accurate words. Perhaps that’s a wake-up call the team needs, though nothing matters unless the on-field product changes.

Wilson has made plays but also had a hand in Pittsburgh’s problems. He threw a critical end-zone interception in the first half against the Chiefs, one play after RB Jaylen Warren scored to seemingly cut into a 13-0 hole. A holding call on TE Darnell Washington brought the play back. On the pick, Wilson said he expected WR George Pickens to run vertical, holding the backside safety and creating a throwing lane for TE Pat Freiermuth. Over the past two games, Wilson has turned the ball over three times.

The approach the Steelers take can be whatever Wilson or the locker room feels best. Negatively charged, positive self-talk, manifestation, all that matters is the team cleans up its repeated mistakes and gets better. Or else the 2024 season will come crashing to a halt and turn out like recent ones. One and done.