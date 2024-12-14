Depot After Dark: Durant Fan Of Tomlin, Wilson Attends Christmas Party, Highsmith Surprises Fans

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 13.

DURANT FAN OF TOMLIN

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. On a basketball court, there isn’t much Durant can’t do. However, he’s not just a basketball player. Durant is also a football fan, and it sounds like he’s got a high opinion of Mike Tomlin.

Appearing on Up and Adams with Kay Adams recently, Durant had nothing but good things to say about Tomlin. While he said he doesn’t have any inside information, he seems to appreciate and believe everything Tomlin says. Durant certainly hasn’t been afraid to share his opinions in the past, so his feelings on Tomlin are probably genuine. That just goes to show the reach Tomlin has in the sports world.

Kevin Durant told Kay Adams he is a big Mike Tomlin fan #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/cO0fllaYxt — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 12, 2024

WILSON ATTENDS CHRISTMAS PARTY

Russell Wilson has been a pleasant surprise for the Steelers. Before this season started, it didn’t seem like Wilson could still be a high-level starting quarterback. However, he’s proved that narrative wrong. With any luck, he’ll even be able to gift the Steelers with the AFC North crown for Christmas. It seems like he and the team are already getting into the holiday spirit.

As Wilson posted on Twitter, it looks like the Steelers recently hosted their team Christmas party. Wilson took some of his kids, letting them meet Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause. It’s a nice gesture by the team to allow the players to give their kids this experience. This time of year, it’s important to remember what matters most.

Best Time @Steelers Christmas party! I Thank God for these moments! We missed you momma & SiSi! @Ciara pic.twitter.com/1w0uwsFH44 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 13, 2024

HIGHSMITH SURPRISES FANS

Alex Highsmith has unfortunately missed a decent chunk of this season due to injuries, but he’s healthy now. When he’s on the field, Highsmith is one of the Steelers’ best players, adding to their elite defense. However, even though he hasn’t always been on the field, he’s still been doing good work off the field.

The Steelers recently posted a video on their Twitter showing Highsmith surprising Verizon customers by joining them for a dinner. It seems like an awesome event for fans to be a part of, and it’s nice to see Highsmith having fun interacting with fans.