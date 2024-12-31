Depot After Dark: Bengals DT Done For Season, Ravens TE Returning, Steelers Rookie OL Pass Blocking

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

BENGALS DT DONE FOR SEASON

The Cincinnati Bengals have not had the season they wanted. They’ve had to scratch and claw for the entire season, and even then, they still don’t control their own playoff fate. Even if they beat the Steelers, they still might miss the playoffs. Their defense has been their biggest issue, and part of that is because they’ve been missing defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. It looks like they aren’t getting him back, either.

According to the Bengals’ Twitter, Rankins has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list. He hasn’t played in weeks, and it looks like his season is over. This was his first year with the Bengals, and it did not go well. Hopefully, he can recover well.

We have placed DT Sheldon Rankins on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.

RAVENS TE RETURNING

The Baltimore Ravens are red-hot going down the stretch, which is unfortunate for the Steelers. They look poised to capture the AFC North crown, too, and it appears they’re also getting healthy at the right time.

As the Ravens announced on Twitter, they’ve designated tight end Charlie Kolar to return from Injured Reserve. Kolar isn’t a huge receiving threat but a key depth piece for the Ravens. He’s been out for around a month, and it seems like he’ll return for the Ravens down the stretch.

We have designated TE @charliekolar_ for return from Injured Reserve and he has returned to practice

STEELERS ROOKIE OL PASS BLOCKING

The Steelers have been disappointing recently. There’s no doubt about that. After losing three straight games, it’s tough to be positive with the Steelers. However, their young offensive linemen have still been impressive.

According to The 33rd Team on Twitter, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick ranked in the top 10 of lowest pressure rates allowed by rookie offensive linemen in Week 17. Frazier ranked at number one, while McCormick came in at number seven. It’s bleak in Pittsburgh right now, but the future is bright.