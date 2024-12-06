Channing Crowder: Russell Wilson Thriving Under ‘People Person’ Mike Tomlin Instead Of ‘Commodity Guy’ Sean Payton

For former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder and his 30,000-foot view of Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson’s resurgence, the difference is simple. Coaching. Not just in scheme but personality. Mike Tomlin’s ability to embrace and lead versus Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s demands. Crowder didn’t hold back his thoughts on Wilson’s success during the latest episode of The Pivot podcast.

“A people’s person, a person that values human beings,” Crowder said of Tomlin to co-hosts Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor. “And I think that’s why Russ is thriving now, because now he’s with another person that enjoys people and has humanity to him. Never met Sean Payton. But the videos I’ve seen, I think he’s a commodity guy. Where Mike Tomlin and Pete Carroll are human guys.”

Only twice in his Miami Dolphins career did Crowder play Payton’s Saints, 2005 and 2009, and in the former New Orleans was headed by Jim Haslett. But it’s clear to anyone that the relationship between Payton and Wilson didn’t work. The two didn’t see eye-to-eye and were stuck together. Wilson was traded for by an old regime in 2022 while Payton was hired in 2023. After dumping Wilson, he found “his guy” in Oregon’s Bo Nix, who is flourishing after a slow start to his rookie season.

Wilson and Tomlin made the right connection. And Pittsburgh was the best fit for the nine-time Pro Bowler. A team ready to win now in search of a veteran quarterback with a Super Bowl resume capable of leading a young offense. After getting over recurring calf injuries that feel like an eternity ago, Wilson, Tomlin, and the Steelers are winning.

Crowder related Wilson’s success with his own time in the NFL. When he connected with coaches like his linebackers coach George Edwards in Miami, Crowder felt like he could thrive. Criticism was constructive and helped him grow instead of tearing him down.

Meeting Mike Tomlin a handful of times at training camp and their interview with him in 2022 that went viral, Crowder understands what being a Steeler is about despite never suiting up for them, something he probably wouldn’t say about Sean Payton.

“I’ve been embraced by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ culture,” he said. “And a lot of teams use the word culture. That is really a culture there.”

Culture that frankly seemed to erode in recent years. After the Steelers’ 2023 season ended with a wild-card loss in the playoffs, Tomlin spoke to revamping the culture in the offseason. Gone were malcontents like WR Diontae Johnson while the quarterback room was swapped out, Wilson leading the charge. Other players brought in have benefitted from the atmosphere like CB Donte Jackson, already notching a career-high five interceptions and enjoying being a Steeler after years spent toiling in Carolina.

Wilson had other offseason suitors. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders were interested. He turned them down to play for Pittsburgh. To Crowder, that’s made all the difference.

“I think that was the best thing for Russ’ career was to go to Pittsburgh,” he said.

Had Wilson signed with either of those other franchises, it’s doubtful he would be enjoying the same success. The Giants and Raiders won’t make the playoffs and could be firing their head coaches by year end. Tomlin’s job is as safe as anyone’s in professional sports.

Now, the question remains if Wilson sticks with the Steelers. A pending free agent, he could command plenty of money on the open market for a team hoping he can provide the same as he’s done in Pittsburgh. But given their close ties, it would be surprising to see Wilson move on to his third team in three seasons in the hopes of finding a coach like Mike Tomlin and organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out the full episode of The Pivot below.