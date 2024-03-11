Schultz: Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson Have ‘Perfect’ Relationship: ‘Almost Made In Heaven’

By the time Russell Wilson left his meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night, it seems he was sold on joining the team. A six-hour meeting with Mike Tomlin, Arthur Smith, and other coaches convinced Wilson the Steelers were the best place for him to play in 2024. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz on Fox Sports’ Speak Monday, Tomlin and Wilson immediately connected.

“[Russell Wilson and Mike Tomlin], they could really vibe,” Schultz said of how those in the room viewed the meeting. “They spent a couple hours together, and I was told it was a perfect relationship. Almost made in heaven. That’s another big reason why he’s on the Steelers today.”

.@Schultz_Report tells us how Russell Wilson ended up with the Pittsburgh Steelers “Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson met for hours, and they hit it off in a way that was described to me as ‘perfection.’” pic.twitter.com/kPaBZUYUqG — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) March 11, 2024

After meeting with the New York Giants, Wilson flew to Pittsburgh on Friday. Though he left without a deal, he agreed to sign with Pittsburgh on Sunday evening. The deal will become official Wednesday when the Denver Broncos officially release Wilson.

For Wilson, “fit” was everything. Money wasn’t a sticking point. Getting paid by the Broncos in the offset language of his contract. Finding a place he could win and start with a coaching staff he meshed with was critical. Wilson and the Broncos’ head coach had a turbulent relationship. Payton was often visibly frustrated with Wilson’s sandbox and out-of-structure play. The Broncos’ front office wanted Wilson to rework his contract to delay his injury guarantees, something Wilson declined to do. Eventually, it led to him being benched later in the season, a relationship torn apart that wasn’t going to be put back together.

Prioritizing a good relationship with his next head coach was key. And few connect better than Tomlin, who knows exactly what to say to close a deal.

“[Russell Wilson] was in the room with Mike Tomlin for a couple hours,” Schultz said. “And they hit it off in a way that was described to me as ‘perfection.’ When you put Russell Wilson in a room, he excels. Mike Tomlin is the same type of guy. They related on a human level way beyond football. And as a result of that, this created this level of comfort.”

Tomlin’s current and past players have often said their conversations with Tomlin away from the field rarely centered around football. They were about life. And two veterans in their profession, like Wilson and Tomlin, have plenty of lived experiences to share. As soon as Wilson made the trip to Pittsburgh, the Steelers became the odds-on favorite to sign him. And they will. Now, the on-field product has to look as good as it evidently does off it.