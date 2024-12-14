Bryant McFadden Boldly Predicts RB Saquon Barkley Will Have Worst Game Of Season Against Steelers

This year, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been unbelievable. He’s done things on the football field that seem otherworldly. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a seemingly impossible task in front of them trying to stop Barkley. He’s had over 100 rushing yards in all but four games this year and his strong performances often leads to victory for the Eagles. However, former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden stated his bold prediction this week is that the Steelers will hold Barkley to his worst statistical outing of the year.

“Right now, his lowest rushing total is 47 yards,” McFadden said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “That happened weeks ago against the Cleveland Browns, Week 6. Now, the Pittsburgh Steelers will drop him lower than 47 yards. That’s a bold thing if you look at how prolific he’s been as of late. He has been the engine for their offense. He has been the wheels for their car.”

This segment was about giving bold prediction, and McFadden does not hold back. Maybe some bias towards the Steelers is coming into play here, but Pittsburgh is likely hoping they can replicate what the Browns did. Stopping Barkley is probably their number one priority.

Unfortunately, containing Barkley doesn’t guarantee victory. Although the Browns did held him under 50 rushing yards in Week 6, they still lost the game. That speaks to how dangerous the Eagles’ offense is. During that same segment, McFadden echoed that statement, stating the Eagles should prepare to utilize their other weapons.

“Everything runs through 26. Sunday, y’all better run it through another player,” he said. “Might be a good time to run it through [wide receiver] A.J. Brown because we know he’s feeling some type of way. He will get the opportunities because the Pittsburgh Steelers will not allow a window of hope for Saquon Barkley.”

After receiving just four targets, Brown seemed agitated after the Eagles’ win last week over the Carolina Panthers. With Barkley being the focal point of the offense, there are less opportunities for Brown to make a significant impact. It seems like that could be starting to irritate him.

If the Steelers do halt Barkley, it’s likely they’ll turn to Brown. He lit the Steelers up last time he faced them, putting up six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Even if the Steelers do slow Barkley down, dealing with Brown isn’t any easier.

McFadden’s prediction has shades of the one and only other time Pittsburgh faced Barkley. In 2020 as member of the New York Giants, the defense held him to 15 carries and six yards. But as Mike Tomlin admitted, the Eagles bring far more firepower than just their running back, stretching the Steelers’ game plan thin. Don’t expect history to repeat itself.

McFadden’s prediction is a stretch but isn’t impossible. The Steelers’ fourth-ranked run defense is nothing to scoff at. It’ll be a 60-minute battle against the Eagles’ offensive line, but if any group can stop Barkley, it’s the Steelers.