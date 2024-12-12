Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini: The Steelers special team has been pretty special. Boswell is on fire, Waitman has been solid, impact plays, great punt coverage, etc. One area that has been pretty awful is kick returns, as we are dead last in the league by a fairly wide margin. I’m sure you could attribute this to the small sample size and kicking away from Patterson, but are you seeing anything on tape that sticks out?

Alex: Yeah one is a simple lack of returns. They’ve had more recently but not a lot. Beyond that, it’s hard to really pinpoint why. A lack of reps probably doesn’t help. Patterson missed the summer with injury so you didn’t get that summer work that would’ve been ideal. Tomlin ended up holding Patterson off the return team; I would’ve liked to see him get some time there. But I don’t want to make that the sole reason.

I’d just say they have 17 returns and that’s a small sample size where it’s harder to make adjustments without more tape and chances to fix things. They’ll probably get more as the weather keeps getting worse and as teams test their unit until they show they can get past the 30.