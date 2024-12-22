AFC North Standings: Photo Finish Race For Steelers And Ravens

Week 16 featured a intra-division AFC North battle with two winners and two losers. The Baltimore Ravens and the Bengals enjoyed a victory lap while the Steelers and Browns were handed a loss as the top of the division tightens with two regular season games to go.

Baltimore defeated Pittsburgh 34-17 while Cincinnati took care of business, beating Cleveland 24-6.

Now with matching 10-5 records, the Steelers and Ravens are in a race to claim the AFC North. Pittsburgh remains in first-place by virtue of a tiebreaker and if they win out, will still clinch the division. But any additional losses open the door for Baltimore to take its crown.

Here’s how the AFC North standing currently look.

AFC North Standings (Through Week 16)

1. Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-5

2. Baltimore Ravens: 10-5

3. Cincinnati Bengals: 7-8

4. Cleveland Browns: 3-12

The Ravens downed the Steelers 34-17 Saturday evening. RB Derrick Henry rushed for 162-yards while QB Lamar Jackson threw for three scores in his best game ever against a Steelers’ defense he’s typically struggled against. Two Russell Wilson turnovers served as difference-makers, a fumble near the Ravens’ goal line and pick-six by CB Marlon Humphrey that essentially ended the game.

Beat up and beat down, Pittsburgh couldn’t stop the run. That allowed Baltimore to stay in rhythm, marrying the ground game with play-action. Jackson effectively spread the love, connecting five different players despite just 15 total completions. All three of his scores went to someone new: TE Isaiah Likely, TE Mark Andrews, and WR Rashod Bateman.

Trailing 17-7, the Steelers clawed their way back into the game thanks to a 51-yard Chris Boswell field goal and spectacular grab by RB Cordarrelle Patterson. But the Ravens immediately answered with a touchdown drive of their own. Not even Minkah Fitzpatrick breaking his interception-less streak could save the day, Wilson almost immediately giving the ball back on Humphrey’s pick-six to give Baltimore a commanding 31-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. Justin Tucker tacked on a late field goal to produce the final score.

Wilson finished the game throwing for 217 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Pittsburgh’s running game found more breathing room than they did versus Philadelphia, combining for 117 yards. But it couldn’t touch the 220-yards produced by the Ravens’ backfield.

WR Calvin Austin was an offensive bright spot with another 60-yard receiving game while TE MyCole Pruitt caught his first touchdown of the season. But the Steelers’ offense struggled on third down while the red zone defense failed to get stops.

Thanks to the Denver Broncos Thursday night loss, the Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff dream remained alive. For the Cleveland Browns, they turned to their third starting quarterback of the season in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, looking for a spark and an eye to the future.

Cincinnati got off to a hot start, QB Joe Burrow leading a 99-yard touchdown drive after Cleveland fumbled on the goal line to begin the game. WR Tee Higgins caught a 2-yard touchdown for the early lead thanks to an insane throw from a stumbling Burrow.

Turnovers for the Browns were the story of the game. Dorian Thompson-Robinson tossed a pair of interceptions on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter in addition to the fumble at the top of the game.

Burrow finished the day with an efficient outing, completing 23 of 30 attempts for 252 yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions. A late fumble on the goal line for Burrow made things interesting, but the Bengals held on to win 24-6 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Steelers will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day while the Ravens will travel to Houston and face the Texans later that afternoon. The Bengals will host the Denver Broncos, a must-win for Cincinnati, next Sunday while the Browns take on the Miami Dolphins.