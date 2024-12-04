Acho: Justin Fields ‘Deserves More Credit’ For Steelers’ Success

The past year has been a strange one for Justin Fields. He played decent football for the Chicago Bears, but ultimately, they traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. Then, he was slated to be the backup, until Russell Wilson suffered a calf injury. Fields was thrust into the starting role at the last minute, and he did an admirable job. Now, he’s back on the bench, but he’s never complained. Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho believes Fields deserves more credit for the Steelers’ success.

“Justin Fields got benched at 4-2 when the name of the game is winning,” Acho said Wednesday on FS1’s The Facility. “Justin Fields got benched when he had only thrown one interception through six weeks, when the name of the game is winning. Justin Fields now gets called on at the most inopportune times to seal the game.

“Two of their last four games, if I’m not mistaken, they have called on Justin Fields to seal. This was the game-sealing play right here and Justin Fields does not play the entirety of the game. ‘When we need you most, in the most important moment, come out here and then celebrate with the person who took your job.'”

Can I say something a little weird: Justin Fields deserves more credit for humbly accepting his role is a world full of arrogance and egos.@steelers #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/DJLhItPrZr — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 4, 2024

Nothing Acho said is wrong. Fields was playing good football before he got benched. He had limited his turnovers, made big throws when he needed to, and utilized his legs to attack defenses. Overall, he looked like a better player compared to when he was with the Bears.

That’s why people thought Mike Tomlin was crazy when he benched Fields for Wilson. It did seem strange. Wilson is a veteran who was coming off an easily aggravated injury. However, Tomlin was proven right because Wilson’s veteran experience has elevated the Steelers’ offense. Fields wasn’t the problem, but the offense had more to give.

Acho also isn’t wrong when he points out how impressive Fields’ attitude is. Rather than whine and complain, he’s continued to work hard, staying engaged with the team. The Steelers have called upon him to close out games too, and he’s delivered.

Through it all, Fields and Wilson have remained close. When one of them makes a big play, the other one is always celebrating. It’s an attitude that’s not often seen, especially in the competitive business that is the NFL. In a tweet, Acho perfectly summarized this: “Justin Fields deserves more credit for humbly accepting his role in a world full of arrogance and egos.”

It’s simple, but it’s correct. With his background, Fields probably could have complained and demanded a trade. There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams that would’ve wanted to test him out as their starter. Instead, he held steady and trusted the Steelers.

Maybe Fields doesn’t deserve the most credit for the Steelers’ success, as Acho suggests, but he does deserve praise. The story of the 2024 Steelers will be impossible to tell without Fields. Whatever his future holds, he’s showed a lot of positive qualities this year.