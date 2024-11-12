Two Forgotten Plays That Helped Pittsburgh Beat The Washington Commanders

A weekly series I’ll do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win—or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights—the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. I’ll start off with a hidden moment that helped Pittsburgh beat the Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon.

Calvin Austin III’s Catch

Both of these moments come late in the game but get lost in Mike Williams’ touchdown, Zach Ertz’s missed-by-inches fourth-down catch, and Russell Wilson’s hard count.

As pointed out by Dave Bryan on Monday’s The Terrible Podcast, this 13-yard catch by Calvin Austin on 2nd and 16 didn’t move the sticks, but it put Pittsburgh in a manageable situation. This one wasn’t easy either. Steelers in empty, Commanders bring some pressure. Wilson pumps, rolls left, escapes back to the right and makes an accurate throw on the run to Austin, who started left and got himself open to the right. All while taking a hard shot that forced him to leave and get checked for a concussion.

It was a wild play that ultimately ended in a 3rd and 3. A down Pittsburgh converted as Wilson hit TE Pat Freiermuth. Wilson dropped one in the bucket three plays later to Mike Williams for the game-winning 32-yard score.

Wilson evaded the pressure. Austin worked himself open and made the tough catch. It’s a play that set up the play to win the game. And one that’ll get buried in everything else that happened over the final five minutes.

Keeanu Benton’s Open-Field Tackle

Fast forward to the Commanders’ final drive. 1st and 10 on Washington’s 49. Designed lead QB draw for Jayden Daniels with the running back out in front. The Commanders spread the field, and Pittsburgh was in man, leaving a light box and few players to stop Daniels before he gets going.

Except Washington didn’t expect 300-pound Keeanu Benton to make the play. This is shown from the aerial and an end zone view. Benton swam over the right guard and took Daniels down in the open grass for only a one-yard gain.

If he doesn’t, I don’t know who gets to Daniels. He’s a dangerous runner who wasn’t going to slide at the first sign of trouble. Linebackers Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson get bunched up and are doubtful to get a hand on Daniels, let alone tackle him.

If Daniels breaks into the clear, he almost certainly puts the Commanders in field goal range. Trailing by just one, a kick would’ve given them the lead and probably the win. So it’s not hyperbolic to say this was a game-saving tackle by Benton and a testament to his athleticism to make this kind of play.