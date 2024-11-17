‘Trying To Play To His Strengths’: Arthur Smith Calls Russell Wilson’s Moon Ball His 100-MPH Fastball

In just three games, Steelers QB Russell Wilson has re-established himself as one of the NFL’s premiere deep passers. Since taking over the starting job, he has had the third-most deep completions and played one fewer game than first and second place. He also has the fifth-highest completion percentage among qualifying quarterbacks in that span.

For Steelers OC Arthur Smith, he is just glad to be on the right side of Russell Wilson’s “moon ball”. Having seen it from a distance, he knows how potent a weapon it can be. And now it’s one of the primary tools the Steelers are using to unlock new layers for their offense.

“That’s his strength. It’s like if you had a pitcher that can throw a 100-mile-an-hour fastball, that’s his fastball. You’re trying to play to his strengths”, Smith said of Wilson’s moon ball via transcript provided by the Steelers’ media department. “I’ve seen him a lot. I’ve been on the other sideline playing Seattle and seen him. His unique ability, like all these guys, they have different talents. It’s cool to see it going again and him being on our team”.

According to Pro Football Focus, Russell Wilson has been 8-for-15 on deep passes since Week 7. That has accounted for 261 yards, three touchdowns, and his lone interception. He also has an unusually long 33-yard average depth of target on his deep throws; the Steelers are banking on his arm strength.

And yet, surprisingly enough, Wilson also has among the lowest times to throw on deep passes during the past four weeks of the NFL season. The deep ball also accounts for almost 18 percent of his pass attempts, among the highest in that span. The Steelers did not have as much of a deep game with Justin Fields.

By comparison, Fields went 6-for-18 on deep passes during his six starts, accounting for 11.3 percent of his throws. The Steelers did not score on any of them, and he was fortunate not to throw at least one or two interceptions.

But the long ball, the “moon ball”, has always been a staple of Russell Wilson’s game. As his Steelers OC said, it’s like his fastball, and he has one of the best in the game. When you can throw 100 MPH like Paul Skenes, you’re going to let the ball go.

That is what the Steelers are doing now with Wilson. That is what they envisioned when they signed him in the first place. That is also part of the reason they acquired Mike Williams, to add to a strength. It didn’t hurt them this past Sunday when Williams caught one of those moon balls for a game-winning touchdown.