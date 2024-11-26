Tomlin: ‘Strategic Component’ To Bringing In Justin Fields Mid-Drive

The Pittsburgh Steelers have utilized QB Justin Fields to complement QB Russell Wilson over the last two weeks, bringing Fields in the game for some short-yardage plays and read options. Fields also threw a pass late in the fourth quarter on a key third down against the Browns last Thursday. During his weekly press conference today, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that the Fields package will continue.

“He’s a viable and capable dude, and it’s something our opponents will have to be aware of. When we use it or how much we utilize it will be dependent on plans week to week,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

When Fields has come into the game over the last two games, he’s done so mid-drive instead of starting the drive under center, and Tomlin said that’s by design.

“There’s a strategic component that I won’t get into detailing,” he said, “but certainly we feel comfortable with how we infuse it and when we infuse it.”

He added that the team believes the risk of a mid-drive quarterback switch potentially throwing off the rest of the offense is worth the reward of what Fields can potentially do for Pittsburgh’s offense.

“Certainly, there’s a potential of that, but we’re more excited about the challenges it presents the opposing unit, and I think that’s reflective of our general attitude,” Tomlin said. “We live in our hope as opposed to our fears.”

WR Calvin Austin III said the team’s comfort level with Fields from training camp and the first six games of the season that Fields started means there’s no adjustment with him coming in mid-drive. Tomlin feels confident that the boost Fields could provide would cover up for anything that the offense wouldn’t be used to. There have been no real signs so far that the offense has struggled with Fields coming into the game, even mid-drive, so there’s no reason to think that it could become an issue going forward.

Fields’ biggest weapon is his ability to run and to use his legs, so the Steelers have been able to put him in during situations where he can help them look to pick up a first down with his legs in second-and-medium or third-and-short situations. He was in for the game-sealing first down in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens (although he slid too early when he could’ve picked it up himself the play prior) and came in during similar situations in Week 12 against Cleveland.

The Steelers are going to use Fields in situations when his full skill set becomes more advantageous for them, and it’s something that has worked fairly well so far and they’ll look to continue. With the offense hitting a lull the last two games with just two touchdowns in Week 12 after not scoring any in Week 11, the Steelers need to use all the weapons at their disposal. They clearly feel that Fields can help the offense succeed and potentially help turn things around after the last two games.