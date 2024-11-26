Calvin Austin III Says Previous Experience Makes It Feel ‘Normal’ When Justin Fields Subs At QB

The last two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have debuted their packages for QB Justin Fields, having him come in and replace QB Russell Wilson to help utilize Fields’ legs. He also had a passing attempt, coming late in the fourth quarter on a third down intended for WR George Pickens. Despite Fields replacing Russell Wilson, who’s the starter and plays the majority of snaps, WR Calvin Austin III said the offense is used to Fields, who started the first six games of the season, so there’s no adjustment when he enters the game.

“Just because we’re used to hearing his voice and hearing him in the huddle. We did it so much through camp, beginning of the season. I feel like the biggest thing when a new quarterback comes in, it’s a different voice, a different person in the huddle. But we’ve been so used to hearing Justin’s voice, that when you come in the huddle, it’s not like, ‘oh, Justin’s in,’ Austin said. “It’s pretty, at this point I would say normal. And we know what element he can bring to the game and to our offense,” Austin said via Chris Adamski of TribLive

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III says it’s no adjustment for the offense if the QB switches mid-series as it has on occasion the past 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/DVPx0vxs4I — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 26, 2024

Adjusting to a different voice or a different style of play with a new quarterback entering midgame is usually a challenge for an offense, but even with Fields more mobile than Wilson, he’s someone the team got used to playing with throughout training camp and the early parts of the season. Wilson missed multiple weeks in training camp with his calf injury, which gave Fields more run than usual with the starters, and that continued with Fields starting the season when Wilson re-aggravated his calf injury.

The offense has played together much more with Fields than they have with Wilson, so it’s not surprising to hear that they’re able to adjust as needed with him in the game. With Fields’ ability to use his legs giving the Steelers another tool on offense, it’s a package the Steelers will likely look to continue to utilize, and it’s obviously a positive that the offense seemingly has full confidence in playing up to the same standard with both quarterbacks.

What will be interesting to watch going forward is if Fields’ usage grows if the offense continues to struggle. The last two games, Pittsburgh has only scored one touchdown as Russell Wilson has cooled off from his impressive start in Pittsburgh. While some of the offensive struggles when it comes to throwing the ball could be attributed to the weather in Week 12 against Cleveland if the offense can’t turn things around, Fields might be deployed more often. While it’s unlikely to happen, CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala floated the idea of Fields taking back over as Pittsburgh’s starter, and increased usage could lead to that happening if he plays well.

But both Wilson and Fields can coexist in an offense as we’ve seen over the last two weeks, and the Steelers offense seems confident that they can continue to make things work with both.