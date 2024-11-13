‘They Didn’t Like Him As A Player:’ Former GM Says Mike Tomlin Is Correct To Not Fret About Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this season might be a little more intense than it’s been in recent years. Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott both used to be Ravens. Diontae Johnson has now joined Baltimore. All of that might make this game personal. Mike Tomlin doesn’t seem worried about Johnson, and former general manager Michael Lombardi believes that’s the right mindset to have.

“He’s not the least bit worried about this guy at all,” Lombardi said Wednesday on The Lombardi Line. “Let’s be clear here. He hasn’t seen him on tape. He knows who he is. They didn’t like him as a person, as a player.

“They got rid of him. That’s all you need to know. He’s not fearful of him. Mike Tomlin knows what he’s got to deal with. It’s called Lamar Jackson. It’s called Derrick Henry. It’s called Zay Flowers.”

Lombardi is correct that Johnson isn’t the focal point of the Ravens’ offense. He isn’t even the team’s No. 1 pass catcher. He did just get traded there, but in two games with his new team, Johnson has one catch for six yards.

He could get going as he gets acclimated to Baltimore, but at the moment, the Ravens have several much more dangerous weapons. Jackson is the leading candidate for MVP. Henry is the best running back in the league, looking rejuvenated with the Ravens. Flowers has had an underrated season too, blossoming into a real No. 1 receiver.

The Steelers are very familiar with Johnson, and he hasn’t put much on tape with the Ravens yet. They’ll likely prepare for him, but that’s just because they’ll want to be ready for the Ravens’ offense as a whole.

It might be a stretch to say the Steelers aren’t fearful of Johnson, but they do have bigger things to worry about. The prospect of defending Jackson and Henry on the ground should be the Steelers’ main focus. If they can at least slow them down, then players like Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews should draw attention next. Johnson just hasn’t been as dangerous as them.