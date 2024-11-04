The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Post Bye Week Outlook, Final Trade Deadline Thoughts, AFC North Recap & More

Season 15, Episode 47 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the recent practice squad transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers, which includes the signing of OT Dylan Cook back to the practice squad. We also examine the health of the Steelers coming out of their Week 9 bye and how the team should be relatively healthy heading into Week 10.

The AFC North looks to be a three-team race at this point on the heels of the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals both notching big wins in Week 9. We look at the big Thursday night game that lies ahead for those two teams and also look at the big AFC picture entering Week 10.

Alex and I go over the outlook for the 2024 Steelers with the second half of the season now on tap. We go over the Steelers’ strengths and weaknesses heading into the team’s final nine regular season games.

With the 2024 NFL trade deadline now almost 24 hours away, Alex and I take one last look at potential trade acquisitions the Steelers could secure at the wide receiver position. We also look at the plausibility of the Steelers trading for a position other than wide receiver in the next 24 hours.

This 67-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

