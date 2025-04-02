The Terrible Podcast — Talking Rooney On Rodgers, Rule Changes, WR Draft Class, Boswell Contract & More

Season 15, Episode 114 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing what all Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II had to say Tuesday during his media session at the NFL owners meetings in Florida.

Rooney talked about where things stand with the team’s pursuit of free agent QB Aaron Rodgers, the rule proposals that were voted on, and how he feels the team has done in free agency to date. We discuss several of those topics he commented on and more.

The NFL’s official records will finally incorporate All-America Football Conference statistics moving forward so Alex and I briefly discuss that bit of news to come out on Tuesday.

Will the Steelers do anything with K Chris Boswell this offseason when it comes to his 2025 contract? Alex and I attempt to answer that question and what things the Steelers might do should they decide to give Boswell more money in 2025.

With the 2025 NFL Draft taking place later this month, Alex and I start to have more nuanced talks about the position groups. During this show, Alex and I discuss the 2025 wide receiver draft class as it relates to the more prominent players.

Moving on, we talk about where the Steelers might select a wide receiver in this year’s draft, the type of wide receiver they might draft, and much more. We also discuss a few more wide receivers in this year’s draft class we will try to learn more about this next week.

Later in this episode, Alex and I numerically rate the need at every position when it comes to the Steelers and the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s a fun little exercise overall.

This 135-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

