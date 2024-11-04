Steelers Sign OT Dylan Cook To Practice Squad

After the Pittsburgh Steelers made the surprising decision to waive OT Dylan Cook last week, he’ll circle back with the team, as they announced today that he was signed to the practice squad.

We have signed OT Dylan Cook to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/8spfwKfNoa — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 4, 2024

Cook began the season on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury, but he was activated off injured reserve and placed on the 53-man roster last week. He was cut to make way for EDGE Ade Ogundeji on the 53-man roster, a move that came as a bit of a surprise due to the fact that Pittsburgh’s tackle depth is thin and OT Broderick Jones has struggled throughout the season. But with Cook clearing waivers, the Steelers were able to bring him back, and he’ll still serve as tackle depth, albeit just not on the 53-man roster.

Cook signed with the Steelers in Spring 2023 after beginning his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made the 53-man roster last season and was expected to again this year, but his injury landed him on IR, and the Steelers brought in veteran Calvin Anderson during the season for offensive tackle depth. Calvin Anderson and Spencer Anderson seem to be Pittsburgh’s two top backups at offensive tackle, but Cook will look to get things going on the practice squad and try to develop into someone who can be a contributor for the Steelers down the line.

The decision to waive Cook might have been a matter of the team just not quite feeling comfortable with where he was health-wise, at least when it came to getting up to speed to give the Steelers in-game reps if they needed it. They still seem to like what he offers, so a practice squad spot makes sense. Calvin Anderson also has more experience, and with the Steelers at 6-2 and competing for a playoff spot, they may have preferred the experience to the potential of Cook for now.

Pittsburgh had an opening on their practice squad, so no corresponding move is needed for Cook to be signed.