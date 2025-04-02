Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. Pushing this week’s mailbag up to today because I won’t be available to hold it in our usual Thursday slot this week. But as always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

A-roc: Hey Alex, I’d like to know what GM Alex Kozora would view as the best option for our football team at the QB position. Is it Arod, Dart, Shough, Howard, or somebody next year. Bonus question if we dont sign Arod what should/would we do with the money set aside for that?

Alex: Hey man! This year, it’s Rodgers simply because there’s no other options. I was even willing to keep Russell Wilson over Rodgers. But there’s no moves left on the board except for him. No other viable veteran, clearly-starting options that can give you the chance to win a playoff game. Rudolph can keep team regular season competitive but that’s it.

I like Howard as a Round Three option and I’m not normally one to advocate for Day Two quarterbacks. You can still take one this year and aggressively explore a first-rounder next year, too. But my GM plan, since that’s what you’re asking would be to:

– Sign Rodgers

– Not draft a QB in 2025 (unless maybe if Howard was there in the 4th)

– Aggressively go after a 1st round QB in 2026

I know projecting next year is difficult with a ton of variables but it should be a better class and I’m willing to go after someone even if there’s 1-2 times I really like. The comp picks will help. That’s my plan.

Black and Gold Mafia: AK,

I know you’re not a huge fan of taking quaterbacks after the 1st round. That being said, if all the quarterbacks other than Ward and Sanders were available to the Steelers when they make their next selection after round 1 who are you rolling the dice on?

Alex: Will Howard. He shows touch. He shows accuracy. I know he struggled earlier in the year with Ohio State but that was an adjustment to a new system and scheme. There’s going to be an acclimation period. But he played his best ball when the games mattered most. He can play within the pocket and has some measure of athleticism.

flafan47: Hi Alex

Why do we seem to be so easy to coach/gameplan against?

Alex: It’s a simple question with a complicated answer. Offensively, the Steelers have gone into a shell because it’s their model to win. Like the study I just did, they have the third-largest difference in winning percentage in games without a giveaway opposed to when they have at least one (regardless of TO margin). When they play clean, they win 90% of the time. When they don’t, it drops to about 40%.

So they’re a careful and conservative team because of it. The offense’s goal has been not to win but just to not lose. And that makes them predictable.

Defensively, there’s more that goes into it. They’re a stronger unit and some of the critiques aren’t totally fair. There’s a lot of little and nuanced things the defense does with each game plan. Wrinkles they’ll mix in. But they want to play fast and free and that means a less rigid system that trust talents to win out over scheme.

Bruns747: Do you think Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh has been a done deal for Awhile and for some reason they are just letting Aaron do his thing? Also if we sign Aaron do you think you see a bunch of veterans signing here to chase a ring? I think signing Keenan Allen and JK Dobbins would help alot. 1 year deals to coincide with Rodgers. I Know im in the minority when it comes to thinking Rodgers will have great success here. Also why not try to sign a guy

like Asante Samuel its baffling he doesnt have a deal yet.

Alex: No, I don’t think it’s officially been done or that Rodgers has said “100-percent, I am going to sign.” I can buy Rodgers giving the impression Pittsburgh is likely where he goes and he just wants some more time to think about it before committing. At this point, there’s not a lot of movement in the QB market nor the time of year that says either side needs an answer immediately. And Pittsburgh can read the situation or Rodgers not having other options and not really having a reason to turn the Steelers down.

Nah, I don’t think you’ll see a veteran surge. You might naturally sign a vet or two, though I don’t think and sure hope it won’t be Rodgers old buddies reuniting. That’s never worked well. But Rodgers and Pittsburgh aren’t the guys you join to chase rings with. The Steelers aren’t that team. Not until they can win a playoff game.

Samuel, fair question. The shoulder injury last year is probably an issue. But with Slay and Echols and Trice, Samuel probably isn’t in the cards. Either he’s gotta prove his health or he’s waiting for a better opportunity to open up knowing the money isn’t going to change much now compared to signing sometime over the next two months.