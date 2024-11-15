The Terrible Podcast – Talking Injuries, Coordinator Pressers, Steelers-Ravens, Week 11 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 52 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Josh Carney and I review the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury report ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. We discuss the new injuries to RB Jaylen Warren and CB C.J. Henderson ahead of Friday’s final report and status designations. We also highlight the possible return of Ravens S Kyle Hamilton, who practiced yesterday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 10.

After, Josh and I recap what OC Arthur Smith and DC Teryl Austin had to say during their usual Thursday meetings with the media. We delve into the possibility of the team using a Justin Fields package and the advantage Pittsburgh gains even when it doesn’t use it. We also joke about Smith’s comments of how much time he spends on Friday night with QB Russell Wilson, which has their wives wondering where they are.

We respond to Austin’s lack of concern over CB Joey Porter Jr.’s three-penalty outing against the Washington Commanders Week 10 and if it’s a problem going forward. We also weigh in on CB Cam Sutton’s 2024 debut with the team following his eight-game suspension.

Our guest of the week is Jonas Shaffer, who covers the Ravens for the Baltimore Banner. I sit down with Jonas to get his view of QB Lamar Jackson having another MVP-worthy season and how the Ravens managed to so easily land RB Derrick Henry. Defensively, we discuss the play of Patrick Queen’s replacement in LB Trenton Simpson and why Baltimore’s secondary has struggled so much this season. Jonas also offers his prediction for who will win Sunday’s game.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Jonas on X/Twitter @jonas_shaffer and make sure to read his work online here: https://www.thebaltimorebanner.com/author/jonas-shaffer/

After wrapping up with Jonas, Josh and I give our own preview of Sunday’s Ravens-Steelers game. How to slow down Baltimore’s offense and attack its defense while mentioning special teams being a potential X factor.

Finally, we make our Week 11 picks, including our score predictions for Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Ravens.

This 122-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted above.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Injuries, Coordinator Pressers, Steelers-Ravens Preview, Week 11 Picks & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3256574307

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 52 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n