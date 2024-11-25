Steelers Will Again Have CBS’ No. 2 Broadcast Team For Week 13 Matchup Against Bengals

For the third time in four games, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have the CBS broadcast crew of Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and sideline reporter Evan Washburn for their Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per CBS Sports PR on Twitter.

Game announcers for Week 13 of the @NFLonCBS, highlighted by a Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Bears and Lions pic.twitter.com/hPHp16eTUB — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 25, 2024

The crew will call their fourth Steelers game of the season. It also worked the team’s Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as its Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders and Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens. With the Steelers’ Week 12 game on Thursday Night Football, it was called by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sideline, so far the only non-Eagle/Davis/Washburn game since Pittsburgh’s Week 9 bye.

The Steelers will also have Eagle call the team’s Week 17 Christmas Day matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, as he’ll be in the booth alongside J.J. Watt and Nate Burleson. CBS is also producing that game, which will air on Netflix and local TV markets.

It’s a good omen that Pittsburgh hasn’t lost with this crew calling the game this season, although that’s more superstition/fluky than anything to actually note. The Steelers will try to redeem themselves after losing to the Browns in Week 12 and clinch another winning season at nine wins while the Bengals are looking to keep their season alive coming off a bye week as they’re sitting at 4-7. Another divisional loss would hurt the Steelers’ pursuit of the AFC North crown, especially since the Baltimore Ravens already have two wins over the Bengals this season.

CBS’ No. 1 crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will pull double duty in Week 13, as it will call the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears matchup on Thanksgiving before heading to Baltimore to call the Philadelphia Eagles-Ravens matchup. The Steelers have had the CBS No. 1 crew just once this season, which came in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.