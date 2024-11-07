Steelers-Ravens Week 11 Matchup Will Have Familiar Broadcast Crew

The Pittsburgh Steelers open up their divisional slate in Week 11 against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, and they’ll have a familiar crew on the call. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be in the broadcast booth with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines, per CBS Sports PR.

Eagle and Davis previously called Pittsburgh’s Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they’ll also call the team’s upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders. So this crew will have the Steelers for back-to-back weeks, giving it the chance to get quite familiar with this team.

Eagle is also on the call for the Steelers’ Week 17 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, where he’ll be in the booth with Nate Burleson and J.J. Watt. Eagle/Davis/Washburn is CBS’ No. 2 crew behind Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson, and that trio will call the AFC Divisional Game rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 pm.

This same crew had Pittsburgh’s Week 5 matchup against the Ravens last year, one which the Steelers ended up winning in dramatic fashion on a late touchdown pass by Kenny Pickett to George Pickens. It’s a new era for the Steelers with Russell Wilson under center, but they’re fighting with the Ravens for first place in the AFC North and the stakes will be as high as ever for this matchup.

The Steelers have had recent success against the Ravens, going 7-1 against them in their last eight matchups. But Baltimore is one of the best teams in the AFC with Lamar Jackson again playing at a very high level and Derrick Henry adding a new element to Baltimore’s run game. He’s already eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground and leads the league in rushing. It’s going to be a big test for Pittsburgh, which historically has had success against Jackson, but there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest games of the weeks, and it has a big-game broadcast crew to call it.