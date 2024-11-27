Steelers’ Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report: Highsmith DNP, Two On IR Fully Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the week ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals game Sunday afternoon. Per the team, EDGE rusher Alex Highsmith did not practice due to his ankle injury. While still on IR, CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) and NT Montravius Adams (knee) were full participants.

Limited Wednesday was DL Larry Ogunjobi due to rest. DL Cam Heyward and OG Isaac Seumalo sat out due to rest.

Steelers’ Wednesday Injury Report

Full

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring)

NT Montravius Adams (knee)

Limited

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest)

DNP

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle)

During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin left the light on for EDGE Alex Highsmith to return from an ankle injury suffered in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. He’s missed the past two games because of the injury. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Highsmith was hopeful he could play but didn’t guarantee he would suit up.

His status will be the most critical to watch throughout the rest of the week, though the fact he didn’t practice today is a discouraging sign. If he can’t suit up, Nick Herbig and Preston Smith will continue sharing snaps.

Tomlin mentioned CB Cory Trice Jr. and NT Montravius Adams as injured-reserve players who could return for the Bengals game. Trice has been practicing in full since the Thursday before the team’s Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens but has yet to be activated. A mini-bye and extra reps this week affords could get him added to the 53-man roster ahead of the Bengals game. Such a move would have to occur by 4 PM/EST on Saturday.

Adams has missed a month with a knee injury. The Steelers’ backup nose tackle, he has recorded eight tackles and one sack. Practicing in full today suggests he could be added to the roster by Saturday. Like Trice, that would require a corresponding move to be made.

Ogunjobi, Seumalo, and Heyward all routinely receive rest days. They will start Sunday in Cincinnati. Overall, the Steelers are in good shape heading into the weekend.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.