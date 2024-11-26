Injury Update: Mike Tomlin Shares Health Of Steelers Ahead Of Bengals Game

In his first press conference since meeting with the media Thursday night following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Mike Tomlin offered an injury update heading into a crucial Week 13 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Speaking with reporters, Tomlin said EDGE Alex Highsmith is closing in on a return after missing the last two games but left his status for the weekend uncertain.

“We got Alex Highsmith leaning in on a return,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “We’ll let his participation and quality of his participation be our guide.”

Additionally, Tomlin said two players currently on injured reserve are “working back” to return to the team in CB Cory Trice Jr. and NT Montravius Adams. They “may” have an opportunity to return this week.

The Steelers have been largely healthy the last two weeks. They suffered only bumps and bruises against the Baltimore Ravens, and despite a short week came out fairly clean against the Cleveland Browns. LB Elandon Roberts left mid-game with an injury that wasn’t disclosed at the time. NT Keeanu Benton wasn’t mentioned but didn’t finish the game, not taking a single rep on the Browns’ game-winning touchdown drive. Tomlin didn’t mention either during his initial run-through of the Steelers’ injury situation.

Highsmith has been out since injuring his ankle late in the team’s Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders. He didn’t appear to practice today but told reporters he isn’t ruling himself out for the Bengals game. If he can’t play, Nick Herbig and Preston Smith will share his reps.

Trice remains on IR but has practiced fully since being designated to return the Thursday before the Baltimore Ravens game. Any activation to the 53-man roster will likely come Saturday around 4 PM/EST and require a corresponding roster move, potentially involving fourth-string RB Jonathan Ward.

Adams has been on IR with a knee injury, but it sounds like he could be designated to return later this week. Prior to getting hurt, he had been serving as Pittsburgh’s backup nose tackle. In his absence, Dean Lowry has picked up additional reps at nose tackle.

The team practiced Tuesday but will submit its first official injury report tomorrow.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.