Steelers Use Justin Fields Package For First Time Since QB Change

For the first time since Russell Wilson replaced Justin Fields at quarterback, the latter took an offensive snap. With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense sputtering against the Baltimore Ravens, Fields took the field on a 2nd and 11 on the team’s first possession of the second half.

The Steelers dialed up a designed QB power, Fields gaining eight yards before sliding down. Here’s a look at the play.

Justin Fields then subbed out for Wilson, who threw complete but short to RB Jaylen Warren on third down. Chris Boswell cleaned things up with a 57-yard field goal to extend the Steelers’ lead to 12-7.

While the Ravens have been knocked for their defensive struggles this year, they entered the game with the NFL’s No. 1 run defense. They had been allowing just 3.4 yards per carry and a “long” of 21 yards this season, both tops in the league. Pittsburgh’s run game has had trouble today, especially in short-yardage situations. That includes a failed 3rd-and-1 QB sneak and failed 4th-and-1 power run in the first half.

While the Steelers’ defense has been excellent, the offense hasn’t done much. Wilson has been subjected to short underneath throws and been under pressure, sacked four times in the first half.

Pittsburgh has maintained the possibility of using a Justin Fields package since Wilson took over as the Steelers’ starting quarterback in Week 7. They reportedly planned to use it in Week 8 against the New York Giants, but Fields missed the game with a hamstring injury.