Steelers K Chris Boswell Named AFC ST Player Of Week (Again)

At this point, just name all the NFL’s special teams awards after Chris Boswell. All he does is win them. Boswell has been honored again, named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his stellar Week 11 performance to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 18-16. All of the Pittsburgh Steelers points came off Boswell’s right leg, the 10th-year veteran making six field goals, including three from 50-plus yards.

Boswell hit from 50, 52, and 57 yards out in the win while his other three kicks were true from 32, 32, and 27-yards. He outdueled Justin Tucker, who missed a pair of field goals that proved to be pivotal in the Ravens’ loss.

Boswell became the first kicker in NFL regular-season history to record three separate games with at least six field goals. Including playoffs, he now has four for his career. No other kicker in history has more than two.

He got the scoring started with a 32-yard field goal on the Steelers’ first possession after EDGE Nick Herbig forced a fumble against RB Derrick Henry on the game’s second play. Boswell followed things up with a 52-yarder midway through the second quarter to put Pittsburgh up 6-0. He added another 32-yarder right before halftime following LB Patrick Queen’s forced fumble, giving the Steelers a 9-7 edge heading into the break.

His longest kick came out of the half, connecting from 57-yards out. That tied his season long and the kick was perfect, one that would’ve been true from 60-plus yards. Boswell hit from 27 yards late in the third quarter before nailing a 50-yarder with 3:35 remaining that gave Pittsburgh an eight-point lead, 18-10. Baltimore was able to drive downfield and find the end zone but couldn’t convert the two-point try, giving the Steelers the win and AFC North cushion.

Boswell was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his season-opening performance, a fellow 6-of-6 game that Pittsburgh also won solely from field goals. It’s the third time a Steeler has won the weekly award this year. In addition to Boswell’s pair, PR Calvin Austin III won it in Week 7 for his 73-yard punt return score against the New York Jets.

Boswell was also named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September and October. If he wins it again, he’ll be only the second player to ever do so in three months of one season, joining the Indianapolis Colts’ Mike Vanderjagt in 2003. Boswell has good odds to go 3-for-3 because like everything else this season, he’s been perfect.