Steelers Didn’t Want Mike Williams On Sidelines In ‘Weightiest Of Moments,’ Tomlin Says

He may have only gotten nine total snaps, but the newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense made a huge impact on the 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders.

With basically just four days to prepare for his debut in a Steelers uniform, WR Mike Williams was understandably eased into things with a very minor role in the game plan. Mike Tomlin told Bob Labriola before the game via the Steelers website that receivers can be ready in certain scenarios that don’t necessitate a complete knowledge of the playbook.

“In areas of the game where their special skills are heightened, those situational moments, they’ll be ready to rock and roll,” Tomlin told Labriola.

Looking back on it now, it was almost a prophetic offering from Tomlin. Sure enough, they called upon Williams’ special skills on a crucial 3rd and 9 with just over two minutes remaining in the game, and he delivered with a game-winning touchdown.

Tomlin spoke about Williams’ involvement in the game plan more in his press conference.

“He’s a veteran guy. He’s a quick study. We didn’t throw everything at him, but we threw enough, particularly the one-dimensional ball,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ YouTube. “We didn’t want him over there standing with us at the weightiest of moments.”

When asked if they meant for him to be in there, or if it was just a result of Calvin Austin III’s injury a few plays earlier, Tomlin confirmed, “Yeah, big man, one-on-one ball.”

Williams said during his media availability that he hadn’t practiced that particular route, and it was something Austin had been running all week. Though the Steelers couldn’t have known that it was going to be a third down play to essentially win or lose the game when they were practicing. Tomlin may well have put Williams in there regardless of Austin’s injury status.

Just like that, you have the play of the game to lift the Steelers over the Commanders on the road. His touchdown play in this weighty moment probably earned him a lot of trust with Russell Wilson and Mike Tomlin, which should accelerate how quickly he now gets involved moving forward.