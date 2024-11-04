Schefter Dismisses Notion Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Will Be Traded To Steelers

In a dream world, GM Omar Khan pulling a rabbit out of his hat and landing Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf would be the splash addition to gear the Pittsburgh Steelers up for a serious playoff run. The only problem? Reality. Adam Schefter is the latest to weigh in on the Internet’s speculation that the Seahawks could part ways with Metcalf.

“That’s an example of a curveball I’m not expecting…I’ve heard nothing about DK Metcalf. That’s the first time I’ve heard about that,” Schefter said when the Pat McAfee Show’s Tone Digz brought up the idea.

Even Digs pushed back on the notion, believing a smaller name like the New York Giants’ Darius Slayton or Carolina Panthers’ Adam Thielen are far more realistic.

Metcalf earned summer trade buzz, though it’s hard to understand the origin. Perhaps because of the connection he shares with Steelers QB Russell Wilson, teammates in Seattle for several seasons. The two still train together each offseason and Metcalf was spotted on two occasions running routes for Wilson while the two worked out in California. Later, he joined Steelers’ receivers for another session.

Beyond that, there’s not much credibility other than wishing and hoping on Steelers social media. Seattle is coming off a Sunday overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but at 4-5 on the season, it’s doubtful they’ll be sellers. The NFC West is the tightest division in football, the first-place Arizona Cardinals barely ahead at 5-4, and the race likely won’t be decided until the final week or two.

Metcalf has missed the past two games with an MCL sprain suffered in Week 7’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. His timetable for return is unclear but with a Week 10 bye, there’s a decent chance he returns for the team’s next game in Week 11.

On the season, Metcalf has posted impressive numbers. Across seven games, he’s caught 35 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns. Across a 17-game season, that extrapolates out to an 85/1379/7 stat line. At just 26 and under contract through 2025, he would be a key asset first-year head coach Mike Macdonald wouldn’t want to part with. Perhaps a looming contract extension is the team’s biggest worry, especially if Metcalf wants to be paid in 2025. But it’s not enough of a reason to part ways by tomorrow’s deadline.

The trade deadline has gradually grown more active and is good for a surprise or two. But odds are exceedingly high DK Metcalf remains in Seattle for the rest of the year while the Steelers chase a smaller fish.