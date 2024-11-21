Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Ravens

Breaking down the four sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

2ND AND 10, 1:12 1ST, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Odafe Oweh had his way against the Steelers offensive line, and it started here against Dan Moore Jr. Moore’s had a good year, but this is one of his worst reps of the season, as he’s beaten from the jump by Oweh to the outside and never recovers. Easy sack against the Steelers for Oweh and a play Moore would like to forget.

Blame: Dan Moore Jr.

3RD AND 20, 0:21 1ST, 11 PERSONNEL, SIX BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

A simple coverage sack here. Everything is blocked up fine, but no one can get open downfield, even with Wilson scrambling to try and extend the play, and he ends up just sliding and giving up on the third-and-long try. No one really to blame here, just give credit to Baltimore’s coverage.

Blame: Defensive Coverage

3RD AND 4, 8:21 2ND, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

This time, Oweh has his way against Broderick Jones on the opposite side, similar to what he did against Moore for his first sack against the Steelers. While Jones initially gets in front of Oweh, as we’ve seen from him far too many times this season, he gets zero power, and Oweh is able to run right around him for another easy sack. After a strong performance against the Washington Commanders, this rep shows Jones still has a long way to go.

Blame: Broderick Jones

6:09 2ND, 1ST AND 10, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK + CHIP/RELEASE VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Good play-call here by Baltimore, faking rushers off the edge who then drop back into coverage. With a linebacker blitzing up the middle, Isaac Seumalo has to take on two defenders, and DT Broderick Washington gets home for the sack against the Steelers. You’ll notice that OT Broderick Jones simply doesn’t block anybody. His assignment ends up dropping back into coverage, and he just stands there watching the play. Had Jones slid over, then Dan Moore Jr. and Seumalo wouldn’t have been tasked with blocking three guys with just the two of them, as the whole line would’ve been able to slide down. However, it’s late in the play by the time Jones realizes his man is dropping into coverage, and I’m more inclined to give credit to the play-call here than anything else.

The blitzing linebacker overloaded Moore and Seumalo, and it’s simply a good design to free someone up. It could’ve been blocked better, but I’ll credit the Ravens and DC Zach Orr for this one.

Blame: Defensive Play Call.

SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)

Defensive coverage/play call: 2

Dan Moore Jr.: 1

Broderick Jones: 1

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 6

Coverage/Scheme: 4

Dan Moore Jr: 3

Spencer Anderson: 2.5

Justin Fields: 2.5

Mason McCormick: 2

Isaac Seumalo: 1

Arthur Smith: 1

Calvin Anderson: 1

Ryan McCollum: 1

Zach Frazier: 0.5

Darnell Washington: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)

Broderick Jones: 2

Isaac Seumalo: 1

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 7

Spencer Anderson: 2

Darnell Washington: 2

Mason McCormick: 2

Ryan McCollum: 2

Isaac Seumalo: 2

Dan Moore Jr.: 1

Zach Frazier: 1