Russell Wilson Unbothered Being Subbed Out For Justin Fields, Admits He Never Knows When It’s Going To Happen

After deploying it for three snaps on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers subbed off Russell Wilson and used the Justin Fields package even more on Thursday. Unfortunately, it’s effectiveness varied and it wasn’t enough of a spark to propel Pittsburgh to a road victory. Despite the loss and plenty of questions that stem from it, Russell Wilson isn’t second-guessing how the Steelers are – or aren’t – using him.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Wilson admitted he never likes to leave the field but understands the team-first approach.

“We’re trying to make plays, we’re trying to do different things,” Wilson said post-game via the team’s website. “Obviously, we have trust in Justin, too, and what he can do and what he’s capable of. Listen, I always wanna be in there. That’s just the competitor in me. But at the same time, we have great trust in Justin and our team and our coaches and everything we were doing.”

Wilson has supported the idea throughout the year, dating back to August when he was named the No. 1 quarterback ahead of the opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He never saw the field for that game, shelved the first six weeks due to a recurring calf injury. That allowed the Steelers to get an even closer look at Fields’ legs and call plays for him. Fields’ rushing ability was an asset over that span with multiple red zone rushing scores.

Pittsburgh didn’t use it in Weeks 7, 8, or 10 after Wilson took over as starter. They showed it for three second half reps against Baltimore to overall success. Fields rushed for an 8-yard gain on his first play and helped close out the win over the Ravens later on.

Fields had a brief moment of success on an early rep, carrying the ball for a 30-yard gain down the right side. But his other two rush attempts lost four total yards and his lone pass fell incomplete, a critical failed third down conversion on a vertical throw for WR George Pickens. Fields also broke the huddle late on one of the Steelers’ failed fourth down conversions, a consequence to changing quarterbacks mid-drive.

Though Pittsburgh practices these reps for Fields, there’s only a loose game plan of when to deploy them. Even Wilson doesn’t know when he’ll be subbed out and Fields will come in.

“Anticipation of it, I don’t know when it’s gonna happen,” Wilson said. “Obviously, we have different tags and everything else. But I don’t necessarily know when it’s gonna happen.”

It’s always going to be a fine line to walk between when and how often to use Fields. It’s clear the Steelers are still trying to strike that balance between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, adjusting on the fly mid-way through the season. It’s one of many aspects to examine following an ugly loss to the Browns.