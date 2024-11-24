Road Worriers: Mike Tomlin’s Steelers Among Very Worst In Thursday Away Games

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has many shortcomings, as fans will hastily point out. One area in which he has inexplicably struggled, however, is playing on the road on Thursdays. We have talked about this a bit leading up to this game, but here’s a fact: almost nobody is worse. And he added to that with his most recent loss against the Browns.

Since the NFL formally started Thursday Night Football, the Steelers unofficially own a 10-6 record. They only played one game under Bill Cowher in 2006 prior to Tomlin, so Tomlin is 10-5. The problem is that it doesn’t include Thursday games that aren’t officially branded Thursday Night Football. And it doesn’t account for the sharp disparity in away games.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Steelers are 2-9 since 2007, Tomlin’s first season, away from home on Thursdays. Only the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings are worse, tied with the New York Giants for the 3rd-worst record with a .182 winning percentage.

Rk Team From To G W L T W% 1 DET 2023 2023 2 2 0 0 100.00 2 IND 2007 2022 12 10 2 0 83.33 3 PHI 2011 2022 7 5 2 0 71.43 4 DAL 2014 2024 7 5 2 0 71.43 5 BUF 2013 2024 10 7 3 0 70.00 6 GNB 2007 2023 12 8 4 0 66.67 7 DEN 2007 2024 11 7 4 0 63.64 8 SFO 2010 2024 8 5 3 0 62.50 9 NWE 2010 2024 8 5 3 0 62.50 10 SEA 2008 2023 7 4 3 0 57.14 11 KAN 2012 2021 7 4 3 0 57.14 12 CHI 2007 2023 12 6 6 0 50.00 13 LAR 2016 2021 4 2 2 0 50.00 14 LAC 2013 2023 9 4 5 0 44.44 15 CAR 2010 2023 7 3 4 0 42.86 16 ARI 2008 2020 5 2 3 0 40.00 17 TAM 2012 2024 8 3 5 0 37.50 18 HOU 2010 2024 9 3 6 0 33.33 19 JAX 2011 2023 6 2 4 0 33.33 20 ATL 2015 2022 6 2 4 0 33.33 21 NOR 2007 2023 13 4 9 0 30.77 22 BAL 2010 2024 7 2 5 0 28.57 23 NYJ 2007 2023 11 3 8 0 27.27 24 WAS 2008 2024 12 3 9 0 25.00 25 TEN 2008 2023 8 2 6 0 25.00 26 LVR 2008 2022 8 2 6 0 25.00 27 MIA 2009 2022 9 2 7 0 22.22 28 CLE 2011 2016 5 1 4 0 20.00 29 PIT 2007 2024 11 2 9 0 18.18 30 NYG 2009 2023 11 2 9 0 18.18 31 CIN 2008 2024 7 1 6 0 14.29 32 MIN 2010 2024 8 1 7 0 12.50

Now, you might protest that everybody struggles on the road on short weeks, though not all Thursday games are short weeks. Sometimes, a team has a bye the week before—admittedly, I haven’t accounted for that. But every team will inevitably have that mixed into their numbers. The fact is, many teams fare better than Mike Tomlin’s Steelers.

A total of 13 teams have non-losing records in away games on Thursday, most notably the Indianapolis Colts. The Detroit Lions are 2-0, but that’s too small a sample size. The Colts, however, are 10-2 on the road since 2007, nearly the reverse image of Tomlin.

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 on the road on Thursdays. Like the Steelers, they enjoy significant home-field advantages. Cowboys fans travel well, but I don’t think the Eagles do as well as Tomlin’s teams.

The Buffalo Bills are 7-3, the Green Bay Packers 8-4, the Denver Broncos 7-4, and the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers 5-3. Some of those records aren’t outstanding, but they are not awful like the 2-9 Mike Tomlin owns.

Really, the only team that even comes close to Tomlin’s surprisingly bad record is the Baltimore Ravens. Good teams like the Steelers should win the majority of the time in all circumstances. The Ravens typically fall into that group, too, yet they are 2-5 on the road on Thursdays.

The Browns are 1-4, and the Bengals are 1-6, so the AFC North as a whole is simply terrible under these circumstances. Now, the NFL frequently pits divisional opponents against one another, which has something to do with it. Homefield advantage seems to mean more against divisional rivals. Tomlin’s record certainly seems to point to that.

By the way, if we use only official Thursday Night Football games, then Mike Tomlin is 6-2 at home and 2-8 on the road. The Steelers are currently on a four-game road losing streak on Thursday Night Football games, their last win coming on Christmas Day in Houston against the Texans in 2017. So much for preparation.